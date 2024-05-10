UFC Fight Tonight: Is there a UFC card on Saturday, May 11, 2024?

The UFC is headed back to the Enterprise Center, in St. Louis, Missouri, on May 11, 2024, for UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Nascimento (also known as UFC St. Louis and UFC on ESPN 56).

The UFC Fight Night card will be headlined by an exciting heavyweight showdown between the No.12-ranked Derrick Lewis and the No.15-ranked Rodrigo Nascimento.

Derrick Lewis' octagon career has been on a downward trajectory of late. 'The Black Beast' is 1-4 in his last five fights waith three of those losses coming via stoppage. The Texan most recently dropped a unanimous decision to Jailton Almeida in November after scoring a TKO win over Marcos Rogerio de Lima earlier that year.

Rodrigo Nascimento will feature in his first UFC main event as he faces one of the toughest challenges of his career thus far. The Brazilian picked up a unanimous decision win over Don'Tale Mayes last time out in November before clinching back-to-back split-decision victories against Tanner Boser and Ilir Latifi.

Nascimento will look to climb up the heavyweight rankings with a statement performance against the veteran.

Watch the UFC Fight Tonight: UFC St. Louis: Lewis vs. Nascimento fight promo below:

UFC Fight Tonight: Who else is fighting on the UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Nascimento card?

Joaquin Buckley will also feature on the UFC St. Louis card as he battles rising prospect Nursulton Ruziboev in the co-main event.

'New Mansa' is riding a three-fight win streak, including two TKO finishes and a unanimous decision victory. Buckley's most recent win came over the formidable Vicente Luque in March.

His opponent, Nursulton Ruziboev, will make his third UFC appearance this weekend on the strength of a 10-fight win streak. All of those victories came via first-round finish. In his latest outing in March, the Uzbekistani dispatched Sedriques Dumas via TKO.

Also on the UFC St. Louis card, Alonzo Menifield will square off against Carlos Ulberg in a light heavyweight matchup.

The card will also feature a featherweight bout between Alex Caceres and Sean Woodson, followed by a lightweight clash between Carlos Diego Ferreira and Mateusz Rebecki.

The main card opener of UFC Fight Night will see a heavyweight contest between Waldo Cortes-Acosta and Robelis Despaigne.