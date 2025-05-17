UFC Fight Tonight: Is there a UFC card on Saturday, May 17, 2025?

To the fortune of the MMA fandom, there is a UFC fight tonight. The promotion returns to its Apex facility in Enterprise, Nevada, United States, with UFC Vegas 106. Both the preliminary and main cards will be streamed on ESPN+, with the former set for 4:00 PM E.T. / 1:00 PM P.T.

Meanwhile, the main card is scheduled to start at 7:00 PM E.T. / 4:00 PM P.T. It is headlined by a welterweight clash between Gilbert Burns and Michael Morales. The octagon will serve as a proving ground for both men, with 'Durinho' desperate to turn his fortune around after a three-fight losing streak.

By contrast, Morales is determined to extend his undefeated record and make a name for himself with a strong win over a former welterweight title challenger. Below them, the co-main event consists of Rodolfo Bellato taking on Scottish submission specialist Paul Craig.

Several divisions below at lightweight, Sodiq Yusuff faces Marion Santos. Then, at middleweight, Dustin Stoltzfus looks to welcome former welterweight Nursulton Ruziboev to the promotion's middleweight division. Finally, there is the main card opener at featherweight with Julian Erosa facing Melquizael Costa.

All matchups, with the exception of the main event, which is scheduled for five rounds, are scheduled for three rounds. Then, there's the preliminary card, which features the bulk of this weekend's fights.

What are the other UFC fights?

The preliminary card is topped by a lightweight matchup between Gabriel Green and Matheus Camilo. In the very same weight class, Jared Gordon, who once dragged 155-pound superstar Paddy Pimblett to the limit, looks to rebound from a tough split-decision loss to Nasrat Haqparast.

He faces Thiago Moisés. Elsewhere, in a division below them, Yadier del Valle and Connor Matthews meet at featherweight. Then, in one of only three women's fights on the card, Luana Santos and Tainara Lisboa meet in an all-Brazilian clash at women's bantamweight.

Another women's fight takes place at strawweight, where Elise Reed and Denise Gomes cross swords. Back in the men's division, Park Hyun-sung and Carlos Hernandez meet in the only flightweight bout scheduled, while Luana Pinheiro hopes to snap her three-fight losing streak.

To do so, she faces longtime UFC veteran Tecia Pennington in a strawweight matchup.

