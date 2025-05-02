UFC Fight Tonight: Is there a UFC card on Saturday, May 3, 2025?

Fortunately for fans, there is a UFC Fight Tonight. The promotion hosts a Fight Night card at Wells Fargo Arena, in Des Moines, Iowa, United States, on May 3. It's a 12-fight event, with the preliminary card starting at 7:00 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 4:00 PM P.T. (Pacific Time) for local American fans.

U.K. viewers, however, will have to tune in at 12:00 AM B.S.T. (British Summer Time). As far as the main card is concerned, it begins at 10:00 PM E.T. / 7:00 PM P.T. / 3:00 AM B.S.T. Both the prelim and main card fights will be streamed on ESPN+ and ESPN 2.

UFC Des Moines is headlined by a bantamweight clash between former interim bantamweight title challenger Cory Sandhagen and ex-two-time flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo, the latter of whom was on a hot streak of four wins in his new weight class before suffering a loss to Petr Yan at UFC Fight Night 248.

Meanwhile, the co-main event is a meeting of middleweight grapplers, with ex-ONE double champion Reinier de Ridder taking on undefeated national wrestling champion Bo Nickal. Below them at welterweight, Santiago Ponzinibbio locks horns with Daniel Rodriguez in a gritty affair.

Back at bantamweight, Montel Jackson tests himself against the undefeated Daniel Marcos. In a continuation of bantamweight action, there is also Cameron Smotherman vs. Serhiy Sidey. Then, in the main card opener, BKFC sensation Jeremy Stephens makes his return at lightweight.

He takes on former Cage Warriors two-division champion Mason Jones in a thrilling contest.

What are the UFC Des Moines preliminary fights?

On the preliminary card, Yana Santos will look to build on her recent win over Chelsea Chandler at UFC Vegas 95 by facing former women's bantamweight champion Meisha Tate at 135 pounds, who has struggled massively since her return to the octagon, going 2-4 in her last six.

At middleweight, a classic Russia vs. America clash will play out between Azamat Bekoev and Ryan Loder. Then, at women's strawweight, Marina Rodriguez faces the streaking Gillian Robertson, with the Brazilian desperate for a win after her recent 1-4 run.

The remaining three fights on the card are Gaston Bolaños vs. Quang Le at bantamweight, Don'Tale Mayes vs. Thomas Peterson at heavyweight, and Juliana Miller vs. Ivana Petrović at women's flyweight.

