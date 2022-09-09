UFC Fight Tonight: Is there a UFC card on Saturday, September 10, 2022?

The UFC is headed to the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada, for UFC Fight Tonight: UFC 279: Chimaev vs. Diaz. The action is set to go down this Saturday, September 10, and fans are in for a treat.

Headlining the UFC 279 card will be a highly anticipated welterweight clash between undefeated sensation Khamzat Chimaev and UFC veteran Nate Diaz.

Watch the UFC Fight Tonight: Chimaev vs. Diaz fight preview below:

Also on the card, Tony Ferguson will take on Li Jingliang in a welterweight contest. 'El Cucuy' is moving up 170lbs for this bout after going on a four-fight losing skid at lightweight.

Watch the UFC 279 countdown: Jingliang vs. Ferguson below:

In another exciting matchup, Kevin Holland will return to action hoping to score his third straight stoppage win when he squares off against Daniel Rodriguez. 'D-Rod', meanwhile, will make a comeback after over a year of inactivity seeking his third consecutive win.

Also on the card, No.4-ranked bantamweight Irene Aldana will take on No.10-ranked Macy Chiasson in an all-action bout.

The potential main card opener will see Johnny Walker lock horns with Ion Cuțelaba in a light heavyweight clash.

UFC Fight Tonight: Will Nate Diaz end his UFC career on a winning note against Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 278?

Nate Diaz has provided fans with numerous memorable moments throughout his UFC career. However, the Stockton native hasn't found much success inside the octagon in recent years. His last win came over three years ago against Anthony Pettis via unanimous decision.

Diaz will compete in the last fight on his UFC contract this Saturday. The odds are heavily stacked against the Stockton fighter as he takes on the undefeated Khamzat Chimaev.

Chimaev will enter the bout as a colossal betting favorite and is deemed the worst stylistic matchup for the MMA veteran. Many believe that the Chechen-born Swede will dominate the fan-favorite Diaz en route to a finish. While Diaz is known for his remarkable toughness and can certainly pull off an upset, 'Borz' just seems too strong heading in to the UFC Fight Tonight on September 10.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by John Cunningham