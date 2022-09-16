UFC Fight Tonight: Is there a UFC card on Saturday, September 17, 2022?

The UFC is headed to the Apex Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, for UFC Fight Tonight: Sandhagen vs. Song, also known as UFC Vegas 60. The action will go down this Saturday, September 17, and MMA fans are in for a treat.

Headlining the UFC Fight Tonight card this Saturday is a bantamweight showdown between No.4-ranked contender Cory Sandhagen and No.10-ranked Yadong Song. Both fighters will be looking to make a statement to elevate themselves into title contention.

In the co-headliner of UFC Fight Tonight, Chidi Njokuani will take on Gregory Rodrigues in a middleweight contest. Both fighters are known for their finishing abilities and fans are in for a barnburner.

Also on the card, Andre Fili will take on Bill Algeo in a featherweight clash. In another exciting matchup, Joe Pyfer will go toe-to-toe against Alen Amedovski in a middleweight bout. The potential main card opener will have Tanner Boser squaring off against Rodrigo Nascimento Ferreira in a heavyweight clash.

UFC Fight Tonight: Cory Sandhagen and Yadong Song to collide with title aspirations on the line

Cory Sandhagen and Yadong Song will look to move one step closer to title contention as they take center stage at UFC Vegas 60 on Saturday.

Sandhagen is coming off back-to-back disappointing losses to T.J. Dillashaw and Petr Yan but can regain his lost momentum if he delivers a convincing win against a rising prospect in Yadong Song.

Song has only lost once during his 10-fight octagon career. The 30-year-old is riding a three-fight win streak into this bout, which marks his first UFC main event. The Chinese standout has the opportunity to break into the top echelon of the division as he takes on the No. 4-ranked contender.

A strong showing from Song could also potentially elevate him into another high-profile matchup en route to a title shot. The young Chinese fighter will be determined to continue his strong form and pull off another win at UFC Vegas 60 this Saturday. While he has all the skills to get his hand raised, this will be one of his toughest challenges till date.

Watch the top finishes from Sandhagen and Song below:

