UFC Fight Tonight: Is there a UFC card on Wednesday, January 20, 2021?

Yes, there is a UFC Fight Night event on January 20, 2021, at Fight Island in Abu Dhabi. It is is set to be headlined by a crucial welterweight clash between Michael Chiesa and Neil Magny.

The prelims start at 9 am ET while the main card starts at 12 pm ET. Viewers in the US can watch on either ESPN or ESPN +.

The January 20 event was initially set to be headlined by a highly-anticipated welterweight clash between top-contender Leon Edwards and the promotion's new poster boy Khamzat Chimaev. However, due to COVID-19 related complications, the fight has been postponed for a later date.

As mentioned above, the new main event features what should be a firefight between Chiesa and Magny. After a fairly successful stint at lightweight, Michael Chiesa decided to move up to the 170 lbs division in 2018. Since making the move, he has remained undefeated and also broken into the top-10 in the official rankings. Chiesa has victories against UFC legends like Carlos Condit, Diego Sanchez, and most recently, Rafael dos Anjos.

Neil Magny is on a good run of form with five wins in his last six fights in the welterweight division. In what was a very successful 2020 for him, Magny picked up a hattrick of wins against the likes of Li Jingliang, Anthony Rocco Martin, and Robbie Lawler. With both Chiesa and Magny on three-fight win streaks, the headliner of Wednesday's Fight Night is set to be a cracker.

The co-main event of UFC Fight Night: Chiesa vs. Magny features another exciting welterweight clash between Warlley Alves and Mounir Lazzez.

Apart from that, the main card features a light heavyweight scrap between Ike Villanueva and Vinicius Moreira, a women's flyweight matchup between Roxanne Modafferi and Viviane Araujo, a men's flyweight bout between Matthew Christopher Schnell and Tyson Nam and lastly, a featherweight clash between Lerone Murphy and Douglas Silva de Andrade.

Check out the complete main card and preliminary card lineup for UFC Fight Night: Chiesa vs. Magny below.

UFC Fight Island 8 Main Card

Advertisement

Neil Magny vs. Michael Chiesa (Welterweight)

Warlley Alves vs. Mounir Lazzez (Welterweight)

Ike Villanueva vs. Vinicius Moreira (Light heavyweight)

Roxanne Modafferi vs. Viviane Araujo (Women's flyweight)

Matt Schnell vs. Tyson Nam (Flyweight)

Douglas Silva de Andrade vs. Lerone Murphy (Featherweight)

UFC Fight Island 8 Preliminary Card

Omari Akhmedov vs. Tom Breese (Middleweight)

Ricky Simon vs. Gaetano Pirrello (Bantamweight)

Mudaerji Su vs. Zarrukh Adashev (Flyweight)

Dalcha Lungiambula vs. Markus Perez (Middleweight)

Francisco Figueiredo vs. Jerome Rivera (Flyweight)

Mike Davis vs. Mason Jones (Lightweight)

Umar Nurmagomedov vs. Sergey Morozov (Bantamweight)

Manon Fiorot vs. Victoria Leonardo (Women's flyweight)