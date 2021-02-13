UFC fight tonight: Kamaru Usman vs Gilbert Burns - who has the edge at UFC 258?

We are just one sleep away from UFC 258. Fight fans are waiting with bated breath for an epic battle in the main event as Kamaru Usman and Gilbert Burns clash for the welterweight title.

Kamaru Usman has proved he is the best welterweight in the world by amassing a 12-fight winning streak inside the Octagon since his debut in 2015. He has almost single-handedly cleaned up the entire division. In his last three fights, Usman not only defeated but also dominated the who's who of the 170 lbs division, namely Tyron Woodley, Colby Covington, and Jorge Masvidal.

However, Kamaru Usman faces a different beast in former teammate Gilbert Burns. The number 1 ranked welterweight in the promotion is not just a master grappler, he has also developed a taste for knockouts recently. Burns is now on an impressive six-fight winning streak inside the Octagon and looks ready for the biggest fight of his career.

Kamaru Usman is one of the most cerebral fighters at welterweight

Champion Kamaru Usman is obviously the favorite heading into the fight but can the challenger cause a major upset?

Usman has a significant five-inch reach advantage over Burns and is also two inches taller. Due to the reach advantage, Usman can effectively maintain distance as well as enter striking range without having to worry about getting clipped by a nasty overhand.

Both Usman and Burns are familiar with each other's fighting styles and they can use it to their advantage during the fight. However, Usman is arguably the best in the game at breaking down styles. He has the ability to adapt to different fighting styles.

Although there are no visible chinks in Burns' armor, you can expect Kamaru Usman to find it if it exists. Masvidal is one of the most dangerous strikers in the game, and Usman subdued throughout the fight when the two clashed. He did it with a broken nose and that tells you about the warrior-like mindset that Usman brings to the Octagon.

Fans can expect a war when two of the most destructive forces in the welterweight division lock horns at UFC 258.