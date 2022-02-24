UFC Fight Tonight: February 26, 2022 - Know the prelim fighters competing at the event

UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs. Green will be the next Fight Night effort from the world's premier MMA promotion. The event is set to take place at the Apex Center in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, February 26, 2022.

The main card will be headlined by a 160 lbs catchweight contest between lightweight contenders Islam Makhachev and Bobby Green.

In the co-main event, Misha Cirkunov will take on Wellington Turman in a middleweight showdown. While the main event is nothing short of exciting, the preliminary card is also lined up with a series of intriguing matchups.

The prelims are scheduled to kick off at 4 PM ET/ 1 PM PT, and fans are looking forward to a long night of intense action. See the entire preliminary card for UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs. Green below.

UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs. Green prelim card fighters

Here is a list of all the preliminary card fights for this weekend's event:

Rong Zhu vs. Ignacio Bahamondes

Josiane Nunes vs. Ramona Pascual

Terence McKinney vs. Fares Ziam

Jonathan Martinez vs. Alejandro Perez

Ramiz Brahimaj vs. Micheal Gillmore

Victor Altamirano vs. Carlos Hernandez

Rong Zhu

Rong Zhu (19-4) evened out his UFC record at 1-1 when he scored a third-round TKO win over Brandon Jenkins in September 2021. With his win over Jenkins, Rong became the first fighter born in the 2000s to get his hand raised inside the octagon.

Ignacio Bahamondes

Ignacio Bahamondes (12-4), who also sports a 1-1 record, is coming off a sensational spinning wheel kick win over Roosevelt Roberts. 'La Jaula' produced a contender for 'Knockout of the Year' when he knocked his fellow Dana White's Contenders Series alum out cold.

Josiane Nunes

Josiane Nunes (8-1) made a winning start to her Ultimate Fighting Championship career, beating Elaine Albuquerque via first-round KO in August 2021. Her sole career loss came in November 2013 against Taila Santos by decision.

Ramona Pascual

Ramona Pascual is set to make her UFC debut with a pro MMA record of 6-2. The 33-year-old is currently on a four-fight winning streak.

Terrance McKinney

Terrance McKinney (11-3) is one of the most interesting fighters in the promotion, with a 100% finish rate. 'T-Wrecks' is currently riding a four-fight winning streak in the promotion. McKinney was originally expected to meet Ziam in November 2021, but the fight had to be called off after one of McKinney's team members tested positive for COVID.

Fares Ziam

Fares Ziam (12-3) is currently on a two-fight win streak in the promotion. This weekend, he will go up against a fighter in McKinney who set the UFC lightweight record for fastest KO when he dropped Matt Frevola in seven seconds in his UFC debut bout in June 2021.

Jonathan Martinez

After suffering a knockout loss to Davey Grant in March 2021, Jonathan Martinez bounced back with a unanimous decision win over Zviad Lazishvili in October of the same year. He currently boasts a 14-4 MMA record.

Alejandro Perez

Alejandro Perez (23-8-1) is coming off a second-round submission win against Johnny Eduardo in October 2021. With a win over Eduardo, 'Turbo' pushed his UFC record to 8-3-1.

Ramiz Brahimaj

Ramiz Brahimaj (9-4) has had a rollercoaster of a career recently. After dropping a unanimous decision to Court McGee in January last month, Brahimaj will look to get back in the win column as he he steps into this short notice fight against Gillmore.

Micheal Gillmore

Micheal Gillmore (6-4) will make his second appearance after suffering a TKO loss against Andre Petroski in his promotional debut fight in August 2021.

Victor Altamirano

Victor Altamirano improved his pro MMA record to 10-1 after scoring a split decision win over Carlos Candelario in Dana White's Contender Series 2021: Week 1. He is now set to make his debut against Hernandez, who is also a product of Dana White's Contender Series.

Carlos Hernandez

Carlos Hernandez (7-1) earned his Ultimate Fighting Championship contract after scoring a split decision win over Daniel Barez in Dana White's Contender Series 2021: Week 6. Hernandez will now make his debut on the back of a six-fight winning streak.

