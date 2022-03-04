UFC Fight Tonight: March 5, 2022 - Know the prelim fighters competing at UFC 272

UFC 272 is set to take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas this Saturday, March 5, 2022. The pay-per-view event will be headlined by a highly-anticipated grudge match between Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal.

In the co-headliner, UFC veteran Rafael dos Anjos will return to the octagon to face late-notice replacement Renato Moicano. Moicano accepted the bout after Anjos' original opponent, Rafael Fiziev, tested positive for COVID-19.

While all eyes will be on the main event, the preliminary card is stacked with a series of intriguing matchups.

The UFC 272 prelims are scheduled to kick off at 8 PM ET. Some high-profile fighters are set to feature at the T-Mobile Arena before the main card kicks off. See the entire preliminary card for UFC 272: Covington vs. Masvidal below.

UFC 272: Covington vs. Masvidal prelim card fighters

UFC 272 preliminary card:

Jalin Turner vs. Jamie Mullarkey

Marina Rodriguez vs. Yan Xiaonan

Nicolae Negumereanu vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu

Maryna Moroz vs. Mariya Agapova

Jalin Turner

Jalin Turner (11-5) is coming off an impressive first-round submission win over Uros Medic in September 2021. 'The Tarantula' is currently on a three-fight win streak in the promotion and will look to continue his momentum when he takes on a worthy opponent in Jamie Mullarkey this weekend at UFC 272.

Jamie Mullarkey

Jamie Mullarkey (14-4), is coming off back-to-back wins. His most recent bout against Devonte Smith saw him secure a second-round TKO finish via punches. While Mullarkey has looked impressive of late, he will have his hands full when he goes up against a streaking Jalin Turner.

Marina Rodriguez

Marina Rodriguez (15-1) is one of the fastest-rising UFC fighters in the women's 115 lbs division right now. She is currently ranked No.3 and will enter her upcoming bout against Yan Xiaonan off the back of three consecutive victories. Her latest win against Mackenzie Dern came via unanimous decision in October 2021.

Yan Xiaonan

After suffering an ugly loss against Carla Esparza in May 2021, No.4-ranked Yan Xiaonan (13-2-1) will look to get back to winning ways this Saturday. 'Fury' will go up against Rodriguez, who is ranked just above her in the stacked 115 lbs division.

Nicolae Negumereanu

Nicolae Negumereanu (11-1) last competed in the cage against Isaac Villanueva in October 2021, where he scored a first-round TKO win. The sole blemish on his professional fight record came when he lost to Saparbek Safarov via decision in March 2019.

Kennedy Nzechukwu

Kennedy Nzechukwu (9-2) accepted the fight against Negumereanu after Ihor Potieria pulled out of the bout for undisclosed reasons. The fight presents an opportunity for Nzechukwu to get back in the win column after getting knocked out in his last outing against Da Un Jung in November 2021.

Maryna Moroz

Maryna Moroz (10-3) is riding a two-fight win streak in the UFC. However, her last appearance inside the octagon was over two years ago. After a long lay-off, 'The Iron Lady' will finally have the opportunity to return to the cage as she takes on Mariya Agapova at UFC 272.

Mariya Agapova

Mariya Agapova (10-2) most recently submitted Sabina Mazo via rear-naked choke in October 2021. 'The Demonslayer' is currently 2-1 in the promotion.

Video: What makes Israel Adesanya invincible at middleweight!

Edited by C. Naik