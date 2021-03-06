UFC Fight Tonight: What channel can you watch UFC 259 on television?

UFC 259: Blachowicz vs Adesanya is set to take place this weekend when middleweight champion Israel Adesanya (20-0 MMA, 9-0 UFC) challenges Light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz (27-8 MMA, 10-5 UFC) to become the fifth simultaneous two-division champion.

The event will be co-headlined by a women's featherweight title fight between champion Amanda Nunes (20-4 MMA, 13-1 UFC) and Australia's own Megan Anderson (11-4 MMA, 3-2 UFC).

The bantamweight title fight between champion Petr Yan (15-1 MMA, 7-0 UFC) and No.1-ranked contender Aljamain Sterling (19-3 MMA, 11-3 UFC) will be the third title fight on the main card.

When and where will UFC 259: Blachowicz vs Adesanya take place?

UFC 259 will take place at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada on March 6, 2021. The main card will be streamed live on ESPN+ pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN and early prelims on ESPN+.

The early prelims will start at 6:00 PM ET followed by prelims at 8:00 PM ET. The star-studded main card will start at 10:00 PM ET.

How much does it cost to watch UFC 259: Blachowicz vs Adesanya?

UFC fans with ESPN+ subscription can catch the event live in the United States on their television and streaming devices. A subscription to ESPN+ costs $6 for a month and $60 for an entire year.

Advertisement

Existing ESPN+ subscribers can purchase UFC 259 pay-per-view for $69.99. New users can purchase the ESPN+ and UFC 259 pay-per-view bundle for $89.99.

Those with a subscription to UFC Fight Pass can enjoy the re-runs one month after the event is streamed live. The subscription to UFC Fight Pass will cost $9.99 for a month and $95.99 for a year.

How to watch UFC 259: Blachowicz vs Adesanya in India

The UFC 259 main card will begin at 8:30 AM IST on March 7, 2021. The fights will be aired live on Sony Ten 2 (English) and Sony Ten 3 (Hindi). Those with a premium subscription to the Sony Liv app can also catch the event live on their mobiles and other streaming devices. Monthly premium subscription to Sony Liv costs ₹299, and the yearly subscription cost ₹999.

UFC 259: Blachowicz vs Adesanya fight card

Main Card

Islam Makhachev (14) vs. Drew Dober (Lightweight) Thiago Santos (2) vs. Aleksandar Rakic (4) (Light Heavyweight) Petr Yan (C) vs. Aljamain Sterling (1) (Bantamweight) Amanda Nunes (C) vs. Megan Anderson (Women's Featherweight) Jan Blachowicz (C) vs. Israel Adesanya (C M/W) (Light Heavyweight)

Preliminary Card

Dominick Cruz (11) vs. Casey Kenney (Bantamweight) Song Yadong (14) vs. Kyler Phillips (Bantamweight) Joseph Benavidez (2) vs. Askar Askarov (3) (Flyweight) Rogerio Bontorin (8) vs. Kai Kara-France (8) (Flyweight)

Early Prelims

Tim Elliott (12) vs. Jordan Espinosa (Flyweight) Carlos Ulberg vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu (Light Heavyweight) Sean Brady vs. Jake Matthews (Welterweight) Livia Souza (15) vs. Amanda Lemos (Women’s Strawweight) Uros Medic vs. Aalon Cruz (Lightweight) Mario Bautista vs. Trevin Jones (Bantamweight)