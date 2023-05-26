UFC fight this weekend: When is the upcoming UFC event taking place?

The last UFC event saw Mackenzie Dern take on Angela Hill in a women's strawweight main event last weekend.

The next UFC event will see Kai Kara-France take on Amir Albazi in a men's flyweight main event. Also on the card is Alex Caceres taking on Daniel Pineda in a featherweight co-main event of the evening. The event will take place at the UFC Apex Facility in Enterprise, Nevada on June 3. Kara-France vs Albazi was promoted after the original main event was called off.

The original main event of the evening was supposed to be Jack Hermansson vs. Brendan Allen in a middleweight bout. However, in April this year, Hermansson pulled out of the fight due to an undisclosed injury forcing the UFC to scrap the main event. This card has seen a lot of fighters pull out for various reasons.

Tim Elliott vs. Allan Nascimento was another fight that got called off. The pair were set to fight in a flyweight bout. However, Nascimento pulled out of the fight in late April due to undisclosed reasons and was replaced by Victor Altamirano. Miesha Tate was another such fighter that pulled out of the card due to an undisclosed injury. She was set to fight Mayra Bueno Silva before she pulled out of the fight.

Khamzat Chimaev says the UFC is protecting Israel Adesanya from him

Khamzat Chimaev is one of the most feared fighters in the UFC currently. His dominant fighting style has made him such a force to reckon with, that it is difficult for him to get opponents who are willing to take him on. In a recent video, he spoke about how the organization is protecting Israel Adesanya by not letting Chimaev fight him for the title:

"Fans, they want to see me and Israel. Yeah, I'm a bad matchup for him. Everyone knows he's going to lose the title that's why they save that guy. They built him up, they don't want to lose him like that. Fast finish that guy without punches and that's why they're scared. Then the story's dead you know. They don't want to kill that guy."

Take a look at the video:

calfkicker @calfkickercom Khamzat Chimaev says UFC is protecting Israel Adesanya from him Khamzat Chimaev says UFC is protecting Israel Adesanya from him https://t.co/a7zvmbJkd9

Khamzat Chimaev claims he is willing to take on any fighter in the organization and is asking for a title shot against Israel Adesanya. 'The Last Stylebender' recently won his belt back from Alex Pereira in April this year. So Chimaev believes they don't want him to lose again so they are not letting the Russian fight the champion.

