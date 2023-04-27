Breaking: Jack Hermansson out of fight against Brendan Allen on June 3

Jack Hermansson has pulled out of his fight against Brendan Allen.

Last week, Dana White announced several new matchups that would headline upcoming UFC Fight Night events, including Marvin Vettori vs. Jared Cannonier, Josh Emmett vs. Ilia Topuria, and Sean Strickland vs. Abus Magomedov. Among the fights announced was Hermansson vs. Allen, which was scheduled to headline the June 3 event at the UFC APEX.

According to MMA reporter Alex Behunin, Hermansson has withdrawn from the middleweight matchup, with the announcement being made on Twitter:

“Jack Hermansson is OUT of his fight with Brendan Allen that was scheduled for June 3rd, per source Story coming to @mmamania”

Hermansson last fought in December 2022, losing against Roman Dolidze at UFC Orlando. The number ten-ranked UFC middleweight went 1-2 in 2022 with his first loss against Sean Strickland, followed by a win against Chris Curtis. ‘The Joker’ will have to wait a little longer before attempting to get back on track.

Meanwhile, Allen has been on an impressive winning streak since February 2022. ‘All in’ is coming off five consecutive wins, including three inside the distance. He last fought in February against Andre Muniz, making a statement with a third-round submission in the main event.

Alex Behunin @AlexBehunin



Story coming to Jack Hermansson is OUT of his fight with Brendan Allen that was scheduled for June 3rd, per sourceStory coming to @mmamania Jack Hermansson is OUT of his fight with Brendan Allen that was scheduled for June 3rd, per sourceStory coming to @mmamania

Fans react to Jack Hermansson vs. Brendan Allen not happening on June 3

Jack Hermansson vs. Brendan Allen had the potential to be an action-packed fight in the June 3 main event. Once the announcement was made about Hermnasson pulling out, fans filled the comment section with disappointment and replacement suggestions, including some saying:

“D*mmit! Lost another upcoming UFC main event!”

“[email protected] should step in here @BrendanAllenMMA”

“KKF vs Albazi 5 rounds then as it should've been from the beginning”

Jimbo J @Jimbo_J_ @AlexBehunin @mmamania KKF vs Albazi 5 rounds then as it should've been from the beginning @AlexBehunin @mmamania KKF vs Albazi 5 rounds then as it should've been from the beginning

“Hope they find someone for Brendan it’s a huge fight for him. Would be fun having someone”

Mohammed $Habib🩸🩸🩸 @Mhabib_Official @AlexBehunin @mmamania Hope they find someone for Brendan it’s a huge fight for him. Would be fun having someone @AlexBehunin @mmamania Hope they find someone for Brendan it’s a huge fight for him. Would be fun having someone

It’s unclear if the UFC plans to reschedule the middleweight matchup or find Allen a new opponent. If the bout is moved to a later date, there’s a chance that the flyweight clash between Kai Kara-France and Amir Albazi could be promoted to the main event. Another option would be former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Miesha Tate vs. Mayra Bueno Silva.

Poll : 0 votes