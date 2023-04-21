UFC president Dana White has made four new main-event announcements that will go down this summer.

White initially announced new co-main events for two pay-per-views (PPV) which will go down on May 6 and June 10, respectively. The 53-year-old then went on to drop four massive fights which will headline upcoming fight nights.

A middleweight banger between Jack Hermansson and Brendan Allen will serve as the main-event for a fight night on June 3. Having consistently gone back and forth since 2019, Hermansson is coming off a second-round TKO loss to Roman Dolidze back in December. Meanwhile, the number 13 ranked Allen is riding a four-fight winning streak that includes three finishes.

Former middleweight title challengers Marvin Vettori (3) and Jared Cannonier (4) will headline a fight night on June 17. While Vettori is coming off an emphatic decision victory over Dolidze, Cannonier scored a split decision win against Sean Strickland back in December that saw him bounce back from a title loss to Israel Adesanya.

More UFC fight announcements from Dana White

Elite featherweight contenders Josh Emmett and Ilia Topuria will square off in a main-event matchup on June 24. Emmett is coming off an interim title loss to Yair Rodriguez that ended a stellar five-fight win streak.

Meanwhile, Topuria currently holds a perfect 13-0 record that includes five UFC outings. 'El Matador' has shuffled between featherweight and lightweight, with four of his five victories coming via stoppage.

Fan favorite Sean Strickland is set to return to the octagon on July 1 against a relatively unknown Abus Magomedov. Strickland scored a decision win against Nassourdine Imavov back in January, marking the end of a two-fight skid.

Meanwhile, it will only be Magomedov's sophomore UFC outing, having made his promotional debut in September 2022. The 32-year-old, boasting a 25-4-1 overall record, knocked out Dustin Stoltzfus in 19 seconds, marking the fourth-fastest finish by a debutant in the history of the promotion.

