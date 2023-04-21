Charles Oliveira was originally scheduled to co-headline UFC 288 opposite Beneil Dariush on May 6 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

However, 'do Bronx' was forced to pull out of the matchup due to an injury with hardly three weeks to go before fight night. Oliveira subsequently revealed that he had suffered a minor injury during wrestling practice and chose to pull out as he didn't want to fight compromised.

The former UFC lightweight champ also expressed interest in running it back with Dariush as soon as possible. Oliveira's fans will be delighted to know that the Brazilian has now been booked against 'Benny' for a new date.

Charles Oliveira vs. Beneil Dariush will now serve as the co-main event for the UFC 289 Pay-per-view (PPV) which will go down at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada on June 10.

UFC 289 will be headlined by a trilogy women's bantamweight title clash between Amanda Nunes and Julianna Pena. The event will also mark the promotion's return to Canada for the first time since UFC 240 in 2019.

Charles Oliveira is looking to bounce back from a title loss to Islam Makhachev at UFC 280 last October, which marked the end of his spectacular reign atop the lightweight division. Meanwhile, 'Benny' is riding a magnificent eight-fight winning streak as he continues to strive for his already much deserved title shot.

