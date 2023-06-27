UFC fighter believes fighting 'cheapens' Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk's leadership, Ariel Helwani chimes in - "Donald Trump was in WrestleMania"

Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk have teased a potential mixed martial arts fight. Fighters and promoters, including UFC president Dana White, have attempted to reach out to both sides, publicly and privately, to involve themselves in the bout. Welterweight contender Randy Brown, however, does not believe that the two multi-billionaires will clash.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani of The MMA Hour, 'Rude Boy' stated:

"I don't think it's going to happen. I just think sometimes guys of a certain prestige, I feel like fighting - and not that I'm downplaying fighting - but I think that it cheapens them in a way to shine them in that light. To see these guys, potential leaders of our country at some point, fight in a cage, what does that say about us?"

Helwani pointed out:

"Donald Trump was in WrestleMania and he became the President."

Check out Randy Brown's comments on Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk below:

Brown quickly pointed out that WrestleMania is scripted whereas mixed martial arts is a true cage fight. While it is unclear how serious the business moguls are about fighting, as well as what involvement the UFC would have, both CEOs have publicly appeared open to the idea of a potential bout.

Zuckerberg constantly shares footage of him training in Brazilian jiu-jitsu on his Instagram account. While Musk's combat sports background is unclear, he is the one who initially proposed the bout.

Dana White believes that Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk are serious about fighting

While it is unclear if a fight between Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk will come to fruition, UFC President Dana White recently shared that he believes both billionaires are serious about facing one another. Speaking to TMZ Sports, the promotional frontman stated:

"I was talking to both Elon and Mark last night. Both guys are absolutely dead serious about this. They both want to do it... This would be the biggest fight ever, in the history of the world. Bigger than anything that's ever been done. It would break all pay-per-view records. These guys would raise hundreds of millions of dollars for charity. You don't have to be a fight fan to be interested in this fight. Everybody would want to see it."

Check out Dana White's full comments on Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk below:

It is unclear if Zuckerberg and Musk will truly fight and if it will even be on pay-per-view if they do. Furthermore, it is unclear if White and the UFC would be involved in the promotion. Considering that Zuckerberg owns Instagram and Facebook and Musk owns Twitter, they would be able to promote the fight without a traditional promoter.

