UFC fighter brings up 'mother' in X-rated tweet to troll Khamzat Chimaev for inactivity

Khamzat Chimaev is one of the most feared fighters on the UFC roster. The Chechen-born Swede boasts of an impressive MMA record of 12-0, with some of the most dominant finishes to his credit. After spending almost a year out of the octagon since UFC 279, he has been drawing heat for his absence.

UFC middleweight competitor Joaquin Buckley is the latest to train his guns against Khamzat Chimaev. The 29-year-old American fighter took to Twitter and mentioned 'Borz's' mother before calling him a "b*tch" while responding to a tweet about his absence from the competition.

"Cause his momma raised a b*tch"

Khamzat Chimaev and Joaquin Buckley's tiff can be traced back to UFC 273 when 'Borz' had just finished his bout with Gilbert Burns and Bumped into 'New Mansa' along with Darren Till. Buckley had called out Till for a fight, which didn't go down well with Chimaev making him take verbal potshots at Buckley:

“Hey, let’s fight now,” Chimaev shouted at Buckley. 'You want to play gangster, I’m going to f**k you up. F****** b****.'”

'New Mansa's' shots have come against 'Borz' after over a year of their verbal brawl, and with the Chechen-born-Swede still not booked for a fight, the prospect of a future build-up among the two is something to watch for.

By remaining out of the competition for over 290 days, Khamzat Chimaev has drawn ire for such a long hiatus from the octagon. Still, speculations regarding his return to the competition are never out of the news.

per Khamzat on his YT The UFC are in talks to book Khamzat Chimaev vs Kamaru Usman at 170 lbs for #UFC294 in Abu Dhabiper Khamzat on his YT The UFC are in talks to book Khamzat Chimaev vs Kamaru Usman at 170 lbs for #UFC294 in Abu Dhabiper Khamzat on his YT https://t.co/SWHEg3eVHE

Khamzat Chimaev is not the only Khamzat in the current MMA scene

Over a short period, Khamzat Chimaev has established himself as one of the fiercest and most ruthless competitors in the MMA world. His aggressive fighting style has earned him dominant victories in his career so far. Now, the MMA scene is witnessing the emergence of another Khamzat who not only shares his name with the Chechen-Swede but also has a similar fighting DNA and nickname.

At Brave CF 71 in Bahrain on Friday, welterweight fighter Khamzat 'Borz' Maaev scored an impressive 41-second TKO over his opponent Elie Farah in his debut. The 41-second fight saw Maeev knock his opponent out by bulldozing him; all four of his pro victories have either come through submission or TKO.

Interestingly, the promotion heavily relied on the similarities between Chimaev and Maaev to promote the bout, including sharing a video comparing the finishing ability of both fighters.

