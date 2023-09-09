UFC fighter brutalizes amateur stuntmen by knocking them out cold in wild video

UFC fighters represent the upper echelon of mixed martial arts. They are among the best fighters in the sport, so for an untrained individual to challenge any of them to a fight would be an eyebrow-raising decision. But that didn't stop a group of amateur stuntmen known as 'Mad House' from trying.

Four of them approached featherweight fighter Blake Bilder with a challenge. After putting on boxing gloves, they each locked horns with the 145-pounder, but found no success, as Bilder bloodied, knocked out and choked them out in a clear showcase of the difference between professional fighters and untrained civilians.

It is worth noting that Blake Bilder is no low-level fighter either. He last fought at UFC 289, facing Kyle Nelson in a bout that handed him his first-ever career loss. But with a record of 8 wins, one loss and one draw, he is more skilled than the average fighter, who has racked up more losses by the age of 33.

Prior to his recent outing, Bilder fought at UFC 284 in Australia, when fellow featherweight Alexander Volkanovski mounted a valiant, but ultimately unsuccessful effort to dethrone Islam Makhachev as the promotion's lightweight champion. There is no news yet on when Bilder will fight again.

However, the 145-pounder will be eager to rebound from his first-ever career loss as soon as possible, especially in a division as deep and competitive as featherweight.

Have other stuntmen challenged UFC fighters?

'Mad House' will surely draw comparisons to the more globally renowned group of stuntmen behind the popular Jack*ss media franchise. This is especially the case when considering that former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou has made an appearance in the group's stunt comedy film Jack*ss Forever.

While 'The Predator' didn't spar with or fight any of the stuntmen, he did take part in a cup test. One of their members, known as Ehren, was first told of Ngannou's record-breaking punching power, before wearing a cup. Ngannou proceeded to test the cup's utility by landing a hard right hook to Ehren's groin.

The blow immediately floored the stuntman, who groaned out in agony, while the rest of the group broke out in laughter.