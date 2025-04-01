UFC fighter celebrates latest win with a Dustin Poirier-inspired six-word tattoo, 'The Diamond' reacts

A fighter celebrated his recent UFC win with a tattoo dedicated to Dustin Poirier. This sparked a reaction from Poirier, who trains with the individual at American Top Team in the United States.

Ad

The fighter in question is Chris Duncan, who took on Jordan Vucenic in a lightweight bout at UFC London last month. Duncan submitted Vucenic via a guillotine choke in the second round to increase his record to 13-2.

To commemorate his recent victory over Vucenic, Duncan took to X and uploaded a photo of his tattoo, which was inspired by Poirier's renowned phrase, "Don't be silly, jump the gilly," writing:

''Had to it felt right !''

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Poirier reacted by reposting Duncan's tribute with duck emojis.

''🪿🪿🪿🪿🪿🪿🪿🪿🪿''

Expand Tweet

Ad

Duncan is 4-1 in the promotion after securing a UFC contract in 2022. Notably, prior to UFC London, 'The Problem' had won by submission against Bolaji Oki at UFC Fight Night 243, using a guillotine choke.

As for Poirier, he has made multiple unsuccessful attempts at guillotine chokes throughout his tenure in the promotion. The former interim lightweight champion defied his corner's advice and went for a guillotine choke submission during his victory over Benoit Saint Denis at UFC 299, which earned him a title shot later that year. Yet again, Poirier was unsuccessful. However, he knocked out Saint Denis with a devastating right hand.

Ad

In his last octagon outing at UFC 302 last year, Poirier took on reigning champion Islam Makhachev. The 36-year-old put on an incredible performance but was submitted via a D'Arce choke in the last round.

Michael Chandler discusses Dustin Poirier's potential retirement fight with Justin Gaethje

Dustin Poirier wants to end his professional career on a high note and has previously hinted at a potential trilogy fight with Justin Gaethje before hanging up his gloves. Notably, the two are 1-1 inside the octagon, with Poirier winning their first meeting and Gaethje landing a devastating head kick in their rematch to win the vacant BMF title.

Ad

In a recent interview with The Schmo, Poirier's former opponent, Michael Chandler, voiced his opinion on a trilogy fight, saying:

''I would say Gaethje’s got a brighter, not necessarily a skill set, but more of a hunger. I think Poirier is definitely at that end right, but sometimes at that end, he wants to go out on top. Gaethje would edge in that one.”

Ad

Check out Michael Chandler's comments below (4:52):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.