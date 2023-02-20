Alexander Hernandez revealed a shocking side effect during his weight cut to the UFC featherweight division.

Hernandez fought his first nine fights with the UFC at 155 pounds, building a record of 5-4. After losing to Renato Moicano in February 2022, the 30-year-old moved down to 145 pounds. During the UFC Vegas 69 press conference, he reflected on his brutal weight cut by saying this:

“I’ve got some of the best nutritionists in the world, Perfecting Athletes are the group I go with. It’s not like I wasn’t eating, it was just small man. It was rough, it was the roughest. It wasn’t like I was moaning every day, I was super locked in, but my d*ck didn’t work in the morning. Nothing was up. I was Gender X, moving through for three months. Just a straightforward path.”

Hernandez continued by saying:

“Doing that for enough time probably weighs on the brain a little bit. It was tough, everything was low. Everything was depleted. I felt strong though. I felt fast, I felt faster than I’ve ever felt. The conditioning during the camp was fantastic...”

The weight cut wasn’t the worst part of Hernandez’s move to featherweight. He also suffered a second-round standing TKO against Billy Quarantillo, his second consecutive loss. Two months later, ‘The Great Ape’ returned to the lightweight division against Jim Miller at UFC Vegas 69.

Watch Alexander Hernandez discuss his brutal weight cut to featherweight below:

#UFCVegas69 Alexander Hernandez says his dick didn't work during the drop to featherweight for his last camp Alexander Hernandez says his dick didn't work during the drop to featherweight for his last camp #UFCVegas69 https://t.co/btuE6dNhBc

Alexander Hernandez teases a return to the UFC featherweight division

Alexander Hernandez capitalized on a short-notice opportunity against Jim Miller. Hernandez emerged with a unanimous decision win in one of the best fights of the night, ending his two-fight skid. During the post-fight press conference, the 30-year-old had this to say about what’s next:

“I’m trying to roll in another fight pretty quickly. Maybe even look at the San Antonio card in March. That would be awesome… I wanna take my sweet a*s back down to 45 and do some damage there.”

Most people wouldn’t want to make another extreme weight cut after experiencing impotence. With that said, ‘The Great Ape’ believes the featherweight division offers him promising opportunities, and he’s willing to put his health on the line to find out.

