UFC fighter Hailey Cowan's husband and coach Jacob Brennan reportedly arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a minor

UFC bantamweight fighter Hailey Cowan's spouse and trainer, Jacob Brennan, was recently arrested on the suspicion of sexually abusing a minor girl. Meanwhile, Cowan was scheduled to face Tamires Vidal and was set to be cornered by her husband at UFC Vegas 92 on May 18 but had to withdraw from the fight due to an injury.

Last Friday, 'All Hail' revealed a severe leg fracture had forced her to pull out of the event.

According to a recent report by KWTX (via Fansided MMA), Brennan was booked into the McLennan County Jail on May 19 following allegations from a woman who claimed she was inappropriately "touched" by her coach between 2013 and 2015.

The alleged victim was as young as 13 years old at the time of the supposed incidents.

Before the arrest, an Instagram page emerged, posting screenshots of purported conversations between the 40-year-old MMA coach and the girl. The page's first post appeared on Feb. 24, identifying the victim only as 'Teressa'.

Investigators reportedly discovered numerous messages exchanged between the two individuals, confirming the existence of an intimate relationship. Some of those messages revealed that Brennan expressed love for the alleged victim and talked about kissing her.

The affidavit further indicated that several members at the Blitz Sport MMA gym in Robinson, Texas, became aware of the situation, but Brennan provided them with conflicting accounts and appeared to be dishonest.

What charges is Hailey Cowan's husband reportedly booked under?

According to the official McLennan County mugshots Facebook page, Hailey Cowan's husband was booked on the charge of "Indecency with a Child-Sexual Contact-2F." KWTX reports that Jacob Brennan is detained on a $75,000 bond, as indicated by online jail records.

Under Texas law, indecency with a child by contact pertains to particular forms of sexual molestation involving a child under the age of 17. These offenses are categorized as second-degree felony crimes, carrying significant prison sentences in Texas.

Upon conviction, individuals found guilty of such crimes face imprisonment ranging from two to 20 years, fines of up to $10,000, or both.