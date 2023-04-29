Who is Hailey Cowan's husband? Everything you need to know about the Texas fighter competing at UFC this weekend

Hailey Cowan is scheduled to make her promotional debut today at UFC Fight Night 223 at the UFC Apex facility. She will lock horns with undefeated flyweight Jamey-Lyn Horth in a catchweight bout at 137.5 lbs after missing weight. The two women are relative unknowns in MMA, as both of their careers are still young.

So, who is one-half of UFC Fight Night 223's opening bout later today? Who is Hailey Cowan’s husband and how did he become integral to her journey as an MMA fighter? Her husband is a man named Jake Brennan. However, he isn't merely her spouse, he is also her head coach.

The pair first crossed paths at a local MMA gym. Within minutes of first meeting each other, there was a spark—both romantic and sporting. Her future husband saw potential in her and promised her that if she was serious about pursuing a career in MMA, he could transform her into a world champion.

The two have been inseparable ever since. Unlike many who made the transition to MMA, Hailey Cowan didn't have a background in traditional martial arts or wrestling. In fact, she didn't even have a history of getting into street fights that would have otherwise toughened her up for the prospect of MMA.

Instead, she was a former gymnast with All-American credentials. That level of athleticism, however, is what first convinced Jake Brennan to steer her towards MMA. As for how the two became husband and wife? Cowan attributes it to time, mutual interests and a shared lifestyle.

As her coach, the two spent a lot of time training together. Due to their mutual interest in MMA, they get along and understand how deep one's commitment to the sport can be and how it can cause them to miss certain events in life that others wouldn't understand.

Over time, they just bonded and simply fell in love.

Who else is joining Hailey Cowan at UFC Fight Night 223?

While Hailey Cowan and Jamey-Lyn Horth have the pleasure of taking part in the opening bout of the evening, UFC Fight Night 223 will play host to several other noteworthy fights. The event will be headlined by Song Yadong, whose last appearance inside the octagon was a loss against Cory Sandhagen.

The Chinese power-puncher is scheduled to face Ricky Simón in a quest for his first win since scoring a first-round knockout against Marlon Moraes. Meanwhile, Ricky Simón is hoping to make Song Yadong his sixth consecutive win as he attempts to earn a top-five opponent.

The card also features multi-time Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion Rodolfo Vieira trying to bounce back from a decision loss to Chris Curtis.

