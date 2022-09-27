UFC fighter hilariously suggests reason for Floyd Mayweather fighting Deji - "IRS problems"

Floyd Mayweather is set to fight British YouTuber Oladeji Daniel 'Deji' Olatunji in an exhibition match on Nov. 13 in Dubai.

The announcement came a few days after the boxing Hall of Famer made easy work of Japanese MMA fighter Mikuru Asakura in an exhibition match on Sunday in Saitama, Japan.

Why the rush for an immediate return to the ring? UFC fighter Chris Curtis thinks that there's only one explanation – the boxing superstar might be in the crosshairs of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

The Instagram page Full Violence shared the official poster of Mayweather vs. Deji. The post caught the attention of the UFC middleweight standout, who hopped on the comments section to write:

"My man is definitely fighting some IRS problems"

UFC fighter Chris Curtis comments on Floyd Mayweather vs. Deji

Mayweather is no stranger to the boxing exhibition circus. In the past few years, the former boxing world champ has taken on the likes of Tenshin Nasukawa, Logan Paul, Don Moore, and Asakura in unsanctioned bouts.

Deji is the younger brother of popular influencer KSI. As an amateur, he suffered three straight losses to Jake Paul, Vinne Hacker, and Alex Wassabi before registering his first pro win against fellow influencer Fousey this year.

Floyd Mayweather won't return to pro boxing

Floyd Mayweather seems content with where his career is currently at.

At 45 years old, Mayweather still looks to be in tremendous shape, as is evident from his recent performances. However, the boxing legend insisted that he's staying retired from professional boxing.

"I retired from the sport, and I didn’t let the sport retire me," Mayweather said at his Super RIZIN post-fight press conference. "I'm always going to put myself in a position now to where I, just like I was doing – fighting at the highest level. I was dictating and being in control."

The self-proclaimed 'The Best Ever' added:

"I’m not going to go in there with no former fighters, former world champions, putting more abuse on my body,” he added. “I retired for a reason. I’m here to have fun and enjoy myself – sometimes three rounds, sometimes eight rounds, with guys that are going to help me entertain people."

Catch Floyd Mayweather's interview below:

