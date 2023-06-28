UFC fighter hopeful father serving 3 life sentences for drug crimes to be released soon

There are very few UFC events that are broadcast on television in prison, however, UFC on ABC 5 was on cable television and early enough in the day, giving prisoners the rare opportunity to tune in.

Randy Brown's father is currently incarcerated in federal prison at United States Penitentiary, Lewisburg in Pennsylvania. He has spent the last three decades in prison. As of now, Brown is hopeful that his father's time behind bars will come to an end soon.

Speaking with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, 'Rude Boy' stated:

"He went to jail under the RICO Act, that's when they first started RICO and all that. He was someone of interest that they wanted to get in organized crime... He was a guy, he ran operations where they moved drugs, they did certain things, they robbed, extortion, all type of stuff. They were after him and eventually they got him and he went down under RICO and that was it. They gave him three life sentences."

Brown expressed his hope that his father will be released this summer, adding:

"He has one more [appeal hearing] coming up. It's coming up soon, I think it's coming up this summer, and that's it. He had a few already, he was denied before in the past, but he hasn't had an incident in there in like 20 years... At this point, he's no longer a threat to society... He's been in there a long time and a lot of the laws have changed. A lot of the drug laws, movement of marijuana, those things are not illegal anymore."

Check out Randy Brown's full comments on his father's incarceration and potential release below (starting at the 11:23 mark):

While appealing a life sentence, let alone three, is very difficult, 'Rude Boy' remains hopeful that his father will be released due to changing drug laws and good behavior. The welterweight noted that he still sees his father often and the two maintain a great relationship.

What did UFC welterweight contender say about his father watching from prison?

Leading up to his UFC on ABC 5 clash with Wellington Turman, Randy Brown revealed that his father would be able to watch him compete in the octagon for just the second time in his career. Speaking to Aaron Bronsteter of TSN ahead of the bout, 'Rude Boy' stated:

"Usually what would happen is the guards would put it on and they would already be locked down, but you could hear it. Whenever I win, everyone stomps or bangs on the cells, but now everyone can get to see me... When it's on ESPN+, they can't. If it's on ABC or ESPN, the channel, they can."

Check out Randy Brown's full comments on his father watching him fight below:

Brown noted that he speaks with his father before every fight. He was able to defeat Wellington Turman via unanimous decision at UFC on ABC 5. 'Rude Boy' has won both bouts that his father has been able to watch.

