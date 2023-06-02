UFC fighter Jim Miller jibes at the MMA media for troubling his wife regarding canceled fight

Jim Miller has lost yet another UFC on ESPN 46 opponent as Jared Gordon has pulled out of the bout.

The veteran fighter took to the internet to call out mixed martial arts reporters for contacting his wife via social media to try to figure out why his opponent has pulled out, stating:

"Yes, unfortunately, Jared is not cleared by the commission. That's a question I had asked when his name was brought up. Was told everything was good, but apparently some new details came out. We're working on a new opponent."

Jim Miller continued:

"Please, for the love of God, folks, to all like the MMA media people out here, stop asking my f**king wife, like sending her messages asking her about what's going on. F**king A, leave her alone!"

Miller was originally scheduled to face L'udovit Klein at UFC on ESPN 46, however, his opponent was forced to withdraw from the bout due to an illness. Jared Gordon stepped in on short notice, however, he was forced to withdraw just two days before the bout.

The lightweight contender reportedly was not cleared to fight by the Nevada State Athletic Commission following an accidental clash of heads with Bobby Green at UFC Fight Night 222 in April. Gordon was knocked out following the exchange. However, the bout was ruled a no contest.

Will Jim Miller still fight at UFC on ESPN 46?

Despite losing two opponents, one of which was forced to pull out two days before the bout, Jim Miller will still fight at UFC on ESPN 46. Jesse Butler will step in on short notice to make his UFC debut, according to Marcel Dorff, who tweeted:

"🚨🚨BREAKING🚨🚨Jesse Butler steps in on short notice to take on Jim Miller this Saturday at #UFCVegas74 in Las Vegas."

The fighters are nearly polar opposites in terms of experience. While Butler will be making his promotional debut, Miller is one of the longest tenured fighters on the roster. His promotional debut came all the way back at UFC 89 in 2008.

Miller holds the record for most wins, 24, and most bouts, 41, in UFC history. His 16 finishes are the second-most all-time, while his 14 finishes as a lightweight are the most in division history. He is one of two fighters to fight at both UFC 100 and UFC 200 and plans to stick around for UFC 300.

