UFC fighter makes bold claims about Khamzat Chimaev's "full capabilities" while weighing in on Dricus du Plessis clash

Khamzat Chimaev is currently scheduled for his first UFC title opportunity, where he will clash against Dricus du Plessis for the middleweight title at UFC 319. Ahead of the bout, UFC bantamweight Marcus McGhee shared his thoughts on Chimaev.

In a recent discussion on the Red Hawk Recap, McGhee stated that Chimaev's full potential has yet to be realized. He also pointed out that possible that Chimaev could perform strongly over five rounds with dominant output throughout, saying:

"What if he had five rounds of that? Like, you know, he's shown in different times that he can go other rounds too. If he could be the Khamzat [Chimaev] he is in the first three minutes and then learn to up and down with that and turn that into a five-round type of style, man, who can deal with that? Who can deal with that type of Khamzat?"

He added:

"I think a lot of the medical issues that he's ran into play a big part in why he's been had different issues as well. And if he doesn't have any medical problems for this whole, and he's been getting that good training in, man, that's a problem. That's my thing too, I don't think we've seen his full capabilities yet."

Check out Marcus McGhee's comments on Khamzat Chimaev below (39:20):

Aside from his fights against Kamaru Usman and Gilbert Burns, Chimaev has never had a full three-round bout. In terms of full five-round fights, he has yet to experience that in the UFC as well.

Marcus McGhee believes Dricus du Plessis will "find a way" to beat Khamzat Chimaev

Dricus du Plessis, who has an unblemished record, is coming off title defense victories against Sean Strickland and Israel Adesanya. These wins showcase the UFC middleweight champion's abilities as a fighter, and Marcus McGhee is not counting du Plessis out.

In the aforementioned interview, McGhee expressed confidence that 'Stillknocks' will find a way to defeat Khamzat Chimaev:

"If I had money on it, I'd put on Khamzat [Chimaev] because that's where I'd put the money. But without money in it, I'm going with Dricus [du Plessis]. I think he finds way to win, man. And, I think he's going to find a way to win against Chimaev." [40:40]

