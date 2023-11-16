UFC fighter Miles Johns releases statement on testing positive for the same drug that got Jon Jones flagged  

The name Miles Johns isn't terribly familiar to the casual UFC fanbase. The 135-pounder is neither a fixture in the promotion's bantamweight division nor has he had a high-profile fight or viral finish. He has, however, recently made headlines for an MMA drug failure related to UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones.

On an official announcement on his Instagram page, Johns revealed that the NSAC handed him a suspension after he tested positive for the M3 metabolite of dehydrochlormethyltestosterone, which goes by the name of chlorodehydromethyltestosterone and, more popularly, turinabol.

It is an oral variant of the same anabolic steroid that Jon Jones tested positive for ahead of his UFC 214 rematch with Daniel Cormier, the result of which, originally a win for Jones, was overturned into a no-contest. The positive performance-enhancing drug test resulted in Jones being stripped of his light heavyweight title.

Miles Johns, like Jon Jones, has maintained his innocence, asserting, in a lengthy statement posted on his Instagram page, that he did not knowingly take any performance-enhancing drugs and is at a complete loss as to how he tested positive for a substance he insists he did not ingest.

He went on to further state that the trace detected of M3 metabolites in his system was far too low to be of any athletic benefit to him. Johns also stressed that under the current rules adopted by the UFC, USADA and most athletic commissions, cases under 100 picograms/ml are no longer investigated.

Unfortunately, Johns will have to serve a temporary suspension due to the adverse results of his latest PED test.

What is Miles Johns' MMA record?

Miles Johns, despite not being the most high-profile bantamweight on the roster, is a serviceable fighter, with 14 wins and just two losses. He came into the UFC as an undefeated prospect and export from Dana White's Contender Series, where he scored an impressive unanimous decision win over Richie Santiago.

Expand Tweet

Unfortunately, that unbeaten streak came to an end in his sophomore UFC fight, where he was knocked out cold in round two by Mario Bautista, courtesy of his foe's flying knee. His other loss took place two fights later, against John Castañeda, and was a third-round submission via arm triangle.