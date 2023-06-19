UFC fighter poops herself: When Justine Kish had an embarrassing octagon moment trapped in Felice Herrig's chokehold

Former UFC women's flyweight Justine Kish took on Felice Herrig in a main-card bout at the Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City in June 2017. While Kish put on a gritty performance, she ended up dropping a unanimous decision against 'Lil Bulldog'.

However, what stole all the attention away from the fight was some brownish discoloration left on the mat afterward.

While fans started fearing the worst, media persons present at the venue confirmed that Kish had indeed lost control of her bowels during one of the grappling exchanges.

The two fights left on the UFC Oklahoma card continued unhindered with Johny Hendricks getting knocked out close to the brown spots in the co-main event.

While athletes pooping their pants is an occurrence in several sports, Justine Kish was game enough to own up to it. The UFC flyweight veteran wrote:

"I am a warrior, and I will never quit #ShitHappens haha be back soon."

Justine Kish explains why she pooped herself

Justine Kish was admittedly aware of having shit her pants mid-fight at UFC Oklahoma.

Kish subsequently explained that it could have been an overconsumption of fibers that led to the unexpected defecation. The former UFC flyweight said on The Domenick Natti Show:

“Maybe I had a little bit too much fiber. I had steel cut oatmeal, bacon and eggs, and water, and refuel packs to hydrate. I probably had like a hundred bottles of water just because I had to lose so many pounds. I swear, I promise – I went to the bathroom like 20 times. That’s all part of pre-fight stuff. I didn’t think anything was left in my system.”

Even her opponent Felice Herrig was aware of the incident when it occurred and didn't want to throw any shade at Kish. Herrig said in an interview with TMZ:

"This is so hard because I don’t want to talk s**t. I did know [Kish pooped her shorts]. This is really hard... We’re friends and I feel like if I was in this position I wouldn’t want people talking about it and making fun of me."

While Justine Kish did enter the octagon again, she only managed to score a single win in her next four outings, leading to her UFC release in 2021.

