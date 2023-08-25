UFC fighter recalls awkward story of sitting behind losing fighter's family after passing negative commentary, fans react - "Gotta move seats after"

Johny Hendricks' last fight in the UFC, and in MMA, was against future middleweight title challenger Paulo Costa. By then, 'Big Rig' was a shell of the fighter who had dragged Georges St-Pierre to the brink of defeat at UFC 167. He was 1-4 in his last five fights and was expected to lose in brutal fashion.

That's why fellow UFC fighter Sodiq Yusuff was in disbelief over the promotion's matchmaking. The featherweight recently took to Twitter to reveal that he was seated right behind Johny Hendricks' family during the former 170-pounder's bout with Paulo Costa.

He was initially unaware of who he was seated behind, so when he outwardly remarked that the promotion was trying to kill Hendricks by matching him up with 'Borrachinha,' he was stunned to see the former welterweight champion's family staring back at him.

This prompted him to overtly support Hendricks for as long as the fight lasted. Yusuff's awkward interaction with the Hendricks family amused countless fans on Twitter, with one fan joking that the 145-pounder must have declared it an early stoppage when Johny Hendricks lost:

"LMAOOO I bet you screamed early stoppage too"

Another fan remarked that the presence of Hendricks' family was too much for Yusuff to bear:

"Buddy folded in the presence of his fam"

Meanwhile, one fan believed that Sodiq Yusuff should have probably changed seats after that:

"Yea you gotta move seats after that"

Another fan sympathized with Sodiq Yusuff, referencing a similar experience he had with Niko Price's father during 'The Hybrid's' TKO loss to Philip Rowe:

"I sat next to niko price fam in his fight in Orlando and I was like 'he’s aged Rowe about to piece this man UP' and his dad was like PRICE BOYS DONT GIVE UP and it was so awkward then proceeded to get finished"

How many times did Johny Hendricks miss weight in the UFC?

Johny Hendricks' last three UFC bouts were at 185 pounds due to how often he failed to make weight at welterweight. Ironically, he still missed weight in one of those three middleweight fights. But just how many times has 'Big Rig' experienced failure on the scale?

From mid to late 2016, he had back-to-back weight misses, first against Kelvin Gastelum, then against Neil Magny. This caused the promotion to force him up to middleweight, where he missed weight again in his second 185-pound fight, bringing his tally to three weight misses.