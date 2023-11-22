UFC fighter responds to ex-Obama advisor's racist rant against Arab street vendor with brutal 3-word tweet

UFC welterweight fighter Belal Muhammad recently responded to a video featuring former US president Barack Obama's foreign policy advisor uttering racist slurs against an Arab street vendor.

Stuart Seldowitz was captured on video making Islamophobic comments and harassing a New York City food vendor, as shown in footage that surfaced online on Tuesday. The videos, shared on X, depict Seldowitz making offensive remarks about the Prophet and the Quran.

In one of the footages, the 64-year-old former bureaucrat can also be heard stating that the killing of 4,000 Palestinian children in the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict "wasn't enough."

Belal Muhammad, a staunch supporter of Palestine, expressed anger in response to the viral video:

"Pathetic human being"

Seldowitz served as the acting director for the National Security Council South Asia Directorate during the Obama administration. Additionally, he held the position of deputy director/senior political officer in the U.S. State Department's Office of Israel and Palestinian Affairs from 1999 to 2003.

Why is the Palestinian flag a constant for Belal Muhammad's UFC walkouts?

Belal Muhammad takes immense pride in symbolizing his Palestinian heritage, consistently bringing the flag of Palestine during his UFC walkouts for each fight and draping it over his shoulders after each victorious bout. For Muhammad, this gesture is more than symbolic—it's a demonstration of solidarity with his community and the oppressed individuals of Palestine.

Expressing that carrying the Palestinian flag serves as a means to shed light on the struggles of his people, 'Remember The Name' aims to raise global awareness about their ongoing fight for freedom and independence. Leveraging his position as a professional athlete, he sees this as an opportunity to draw attention to the cause, urging others to join the movement for change.