UFC fighter's incarcerated father gets rare chance to watch son fight from prison this weekend

Randy Brown is set to take on Wellington Turman this weekend at UFC Fight Night: Jacksonville

What would be Brown's 22nd professional MMA fight will mark only the second time his father will watch him fight. The UFC fighter's dad has been imprisoned since he was three years old and is currently serving his time in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania, after being sentenced to two life terms.

The first time that Brown's father was able to watch him compete was back in 2021 in his fight against Jared Gordon. On the night, Brown walked away with a decision victory to his name and he will look to do the same again with his father watching.

Upon being asked if his father will be able to watch him fight this weekend during an interview with TSN, Randy Brown had this to say:

"You know what's crazy? He does, he does get to see me. It's funny you mentioned that, I didn't want to bring it up to anyone...but yeah, he does get to see me you know and I'm excited for that, I really am. I'm gonna put a hell of a show for him. So, you know, Wellington can be prepared for that."

Aaron Bronsteter @aaronbronsteter



Full interview: On Saturday afternoon, @TouchNgo_ has the rare opportunity to fight under a set of circumstances that will allow his father, who is currently incarcerated, to watch him fight for just the second time.Full interview: tsn.ca/ufc/video/rand… On Saturday afternoon, @TouchNgo_ has the rare opportunity to fight under a set of circumstances that will allow his father, who is currently incarcerated, to watch him fight for just the second time.Full interview: tsn.ca/ufc/video/rand… https://t.co/dEixvGTnGk

UFC Jacksonville: Who else is fighting this weekend?

This weekend's UFC Fight Night will be headlined by a highly anticipated clash between Josh Emmett and Ilia Topuria. The bout is set to have major implications for the future of the featherweight division.

Coming off a loss in his last bout, Emmett is currently ranked No.5 in the featherweight division. On the flip side, Topuria is unbeaten in the octagon at 5-0 and stopped Bryce Mitchell in his last bout.

UFC Europe @UFCEurope



Josh Emmett vs Ilia Topuria at Guaranteed Fireworks!Josh Emmett vs Ilia Topuria at #UFCJacksonville this Saturday and it's an 8pm BST / 9pm CEST main card!! Guaranteed Fireworks! 🔥Josh Emmett vs Ilia Topuria at #UFCJacksonville this Saturday and it's an 8pm BST / 9pm CEST main card!! https://t.co/PWW0znH6Oe

Despite the lack of ranked fighters in action this weekend, there are a number of exciting fights in store. In the co-main event, flyweights Amanda Ribas and Maycee Barber are set to lock horns.

Other fights on this weekend’s UFC Fight Night card include Austen Lane vs. Justin Tafa, David Onama vs. Gabriel Santos, and Brendan Allen vs. Bruno Silva. The No.11 welterweight Neil Magny will also be in action against Philip Rowe. However, Magny's bout has been surprisingly placed on the preliminary card.

