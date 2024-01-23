UFC fighter Tatiana Suarez’s new documentary: Name, where to watch, release date and more - All you need to know 

HBO is set to premiere a captivating documentary chronicling the remarkable journey of undefeated UFC strawweight Tatiana Suarez, titled 'The Unbreakable Tatiana Suarez.'

The film delves into the formidable challenges Suarez has faced and overcome throughout her athletic career, making her comeback story one of inspiration and resilience.

Suarez joined the UFC in 2016, boasting an undefeated 8-0 record. However, her meteoric rise was tragically interrupted by a severe knee injury that sidelined her for nearly four years.

Undeterred, the California native staged a triumphant return in 2023 with a win over Montana De La Rosa, followed by a monumental victory over former strawweight champion Jéssica Andrade last August.

The documentary goes beyond the octagon, exploring Suarez's unwavering determination in the face of adversity. Prior to her UFC career, she battled a neck injury and thyroid cancer during her pursuit of the 2012 Olympics. These experiences, along with her comeback from injury, paint a powerful portrait of Suarez's unwavering spirit.

The documentary's release comes on the heels of Suarez's unfortunate withdrawal from a scheduled fight at UFC 298 due to undisclosed reasons.

However, the No. 3-ranked strawweight has assured fans that her absence will be brief. fans can witness her inspiring story unfold on Max on Jan. 31.

Tatiana Suarez embraces fan-given nickname

Tatiana Suarez has embraced the nickname 'Female Khabib' bestowed upon her by fans, viewing it as a respectful tribute to the former lightweight champion and grappling specialist Khabib Nurmagomedov.

The undefeated UFC strawweight contender, known for her dominant grappling style and six submission victories in 11 fights, sees the comparison as a nod to her own skillset and 'The Eagle's legacy.

In an interview with MiddleEasy, she expressed her appreciation for the moniker:

"Obviously, it's not a disrespectful name. I'm very humble in the sense that if they wanted to call me that, I don't mind that. I think the guy is amazing. He's retired undefeated, a world champion, and he was a dominant champion. So, I don't think that there's anything that they really could call me that would be any better."

Check out Tatiana Suarez's comments below (27:18):