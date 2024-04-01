UFC fighter-turned-soldier Tim Kennedy weighs in on Joe Biden's Transgender Day of Visibility post on Easter 

UFC fighter-turned-soldier Tim Kennedy has weighed in on President Joe Biden's Transgender Day of Visibility post coinciding with Easter Sunday, sparking a contentious debate on social media.

March 31 marks Transgender Day of Visibility, a day dedicated to the contributions of the transgender community worldwide. However, this year, the observance coincided with Easter Sunday, one of the most significant days in the Christian calendar, commemorating the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

President Biden's statement, released by the White House, reaffirmed the nation's commitment to equality and inclusivity, drawing both praise and criticism from various quarters. The announcement triggered a flurry of reactions from prominent Christians, politicians, and social media users.

Amid the discourse, Tim Kennedy, a former UFC fighter turned soldier, shared his perspective on the matter. Kennedy highlighted the importance of embracing diverse beliefs and identities while expressing his reverence for Easter as a day symbolizing Jesus' resurrection.

In a post on his official X handle, Kenny emphasized the compatibility of celebrating different beliefs and commemorating Easter. He wrote:

"These aren't mutually exclusive things. I celebrate every belief, race, religion, gender, but today I celebrate that Jesus rose from the dead."

Tim Kennedy reacts to transgender athletes participating in women's sports

Tim Kennedy also entered the discourse on transgender athletes in sports, expressing support for Kiwi powerlifter Dale Shephherd's protest against gender self-identification policies.

Shepherd, who holds numerous records, has applied to compete in women's sports as a demonstration against transgender athletes participating in the women's divisions. Kennedy applauded Shepherd's actions stating:

"This is genius. Just making idiotic policies look idiotic."

The debate surrounding transgender athletes' participation in women's sports revolves around the fairness of competition and the physical advantages that may persist despite hormonal treatments. Shepherd advocates for separate divisions to maintain equity in women's sports, emphasizing the need to preserve opportunities for biological female athletes.