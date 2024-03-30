"1000s of trans athletes competing and winning 100s of competitions"- Martina Navratilova bemoans inclusion of transgender athletes in women's sports

Martina Navratilova recently reiterated her stance against the inclusion of trans athletes in women's sports, opining that there are several trans athletes winning women's tournaments and robbing women of their accolades in the process.

The tennis legend has been an outspoken critic of transgender athletes competing in women's sports and recently responded to transgender cyclist Jacqueline Mautner talking about singled out for having an unfair advantage.

A user on X said that there weren't even hundreds of transgender athletes, to which Navratilova responded by saying that instead, there were thousands of transgender athletes who win hundreds of events in the women's division.

"You're right- there not hundreds of trans athletes competing- there are thousands and winning hundreds of competitions- stick to talking about thing you know about- sports is not it," the former World No. 1 tweeted.

Replying to Mautner's claims video, Martina Navratilova suggested her to compete in male competitions, if she did not like being singled out.

"Hey Mautner- here is an idea- if you don’t like being singled out and also don’t want to slow down in your wins, how about racing against males??? Problem solved!?" the Czech-American said.

Martina Navralitova: "Keep women's sports female"

Martina Navratilova(L) with Chris Evert(R) at the 2023 WTA Finals

Navratilova recently reacted to a tournament-winning women's soccer team in Australia consisting of five transgender players, calling for women's sports to be kept female and adding that it wasn't a place for failed male athletes.

"Been angry for years now- the unfairness is off the charts. I will say it again- keep women’s sports female. It is not the place for any (failed) male athletes".

Martina Navratilova enjoyed an illustrious tennis career that saw her cement her status as one of the sport's greatest players of all time. The Czech-American won 18 Grand Slam singles titles throughout her career. Nine of them came at Wimbledon, thus making her the most successful singles competitor ever at the grass-court Major.

Navratilova was the singles World No. 1 for a whopping 332 weeks, which was a record before being surpassed by Steffi Graf.

She had a standout doubles career as well, with 31 Grand Slams to her name, winning no less than seven tiltes in each of the four Majors. All in all, she retired with 344 titles to her name across both singles and doubles