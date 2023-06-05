A UFC fighter suffered a series of unfortunate low blows this past weekend, which resulted in them needing a trip to the hospital following their fight.

UFC Vegas 74 featured a bantamweight bout between Daniel Santos and Johnny Munoz Jr. Fans had been expecting a fast-paced affair between the two, but the fight will be remembered for all the wrong reasons due to all the low blow shots that landed for each fighter.

In the first round, Santos caught Munoz with a low blow that required the fighter to take a break from competing. Once the fighting had been resumued, Munoz got his own back by also accidentally catching Santos below the belt.

The second round thankfully didn't feature a low blow, but the real damage came inside the third round. Daniel Santos once again caught Johnny Munoz Jr. below the belt, but this time it was with a powerful leg kick that landed flush.

Watch the clip here:

Ryan Harkness @Ryan_Harkness The second nasty low blow Johnny Munoz took in his fight with Daniel Santos. Doesn't get much more flush than that #UFCVegas74 The second nasty low blow Johnny Munoz took in his fight with Daniel Santos. Doesn't get much more flush than that #UFCVegas74 https://t.co/LlN5tip1b1

Munoz took a few minutes to recover and even requested a bucket in case he was sick. The 30-year-old did eventually continue and Santos was deducted a point, but that wasn't enough as he lost 29-27 to the Brazilian on the judges scorecards.

Following the fight and a trip to the hospital, Johnny Munoz Jr. gave an update on his health on social media, revealing that he had been urinating blood due and had a swollen testicles.

The UFC fighter tweeted:

"2,000 retweets and I'll upload the hospital images of my swollen nut sack"

Johnny Muñoz @KidKvenbo 2,000 retweets and I’ll upload the hospital images of my swollen nut sack 🥜🥚 2,000 retweets and I’ll upload the hospital images of my swollen nut sack 🥜🥚 https://t.co/kxgmZmroCP

Dana White reveals a UFC Vegas 74 fight made him rush backstage

Following Saturday's UFC Vegas 74 event, Dana White revealed that there was one fight on the card that had him running backstage to see the fighters.

The bout in question was the co-main event between Alex Caceres and Daniel Pineda. The two featherweights put on a highly entertaining affair that saw both men have their moments across the three rounds. Their clash earned a deserved Fight of the Night bonus and saw Caceres get the nod on the judges' scorecards.

Speaking about the fight at the post-fight press conference, White explained that he ran backstage and praised both Caceres and Pineda for putting on a show. He said:

"I f**king ran back there after that fight to talk to both of those guys. I mean when you look at the f**king bodyshots that he took in that fight and stayed in there, I mean how f**king tough is he, number one and how good did [Alex] Caceres look."

Catch Dana White's comments here (3:00):

