Dana White admits one UFC Vegas 74 fight made him rush backstage

Dana White has revealed one fight on the UFC Vegas 74 card last night made him rush backstage.

The co-main event of the UFC Vegas 74 saw Alex Caceres and Daniel Pineda put on a cracker of a show for the fans. With both men having their fair share of moments in the fight, it was Caceres who ultimately got the judges' nod after a thrilling 15 minutes of action.

Moreover, the two also grabbed an additional $50k each after winning the fight of the night bonus. Speaking about the Alex Caceres vs. Daniel Pineda fight, UFC president Dana White revealed that he rushed backstage as soon as the fight was over to talk to both fighters.

While speaking at the post-fight press conference, Dana White had this to say:

"I f**king ran back there after that fight to talk to both of those guys. I mean when you look at the f**king bodyshots that he took in that fight and stayed in there, I mean how f**king tough is he, number one and how good did [Alex] Caceres look."

Catch White's comments below:

Dana White speaks about Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler matchup

Conor McGregor is set to return to the octagon after a hiatus of over two years against Michael Chandler. While a date and venue for the fight are yet to be announced, the fight is being highly anticipated and can be one of the biggest bouts of the year.

Speaking about the fight during a recent interview with The Mac Life, the UFC president was nothing but complimentary of both McGregor and Chandler. While claiming that the fight will live up to the expectations of the fans, White said:

"When you're going into a fight like this, it's all the questions. You have these fights where you're like, 'I know this guy's going to come in and walk right over this guy, so it's not fun.' That's not the case with this thing."

He added:

"When you take Conor's layoff, his injury that he recovered from, trying to get back on top. And Chandler and how tough and durable he is and how the guy never quits and just keeps coming. Both guys have the ability to knock people out with one punch, the wrestling factor, the this, the that. All those questions are what makes this fight so fun."

Catch Dana White's comments below:

