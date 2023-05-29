Any Conor McGregor fight is automatically a blockbuster event, but when matched up against an athlete that is just as hungry and just as much of a killer as himself, viewers are in for a spectacle.

As rumors surrounding a bout date begin mounting, Dana White has detailed where this "fun" fight differs from most others.

'Iron' has been calling for a fight against the Irishman since making an electric debut in the promotion two years ago. The former multi-time Bellator lightweight champion made quick work of fan favorite Dan Hooker before delivering an iconic speech on the mic whilst simultaneously calling for a fight with 'The Notorious'.

During a recent interview with The Mac Life, Dana White was nothing but complimentary of both Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler and believes their highly anticipated clash will live up to all prior expectations:

"When you're going into a fight like this, it's all the questions. You have these fights where you're like, 'I know this guy's going to come in and walk right over this guy, so it's not fun.' That's not the case with this thing."

He added:

"When you take Conor's layoff, his injury that he recovered from, trying to get back on top. And Chandler and how tough and durable he is and how the guy never quits and just keeps coming. Both guys have the ability to knock people out with one punch, the wrestling factor, the this, the that. All those questions are what makes this fight so fun."

While it can be considered the most eagerly-awaited bout of the year, the lightweights still don't have an agreed-upon date for the matchup, though the promotion is working on a late 2023 fight announcement.

Check out what Dana White had to say about the super-fight in the video below.

When will Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler's TUF 31 air?

Despite becoming less interesting to fans in recent years, The Ultimate Fighter is about to make a resurgence as both Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler will coach the 31st season of the show.

After months of waiting, we are now just one day away from TUF 31 airing on television. Supporters will get to watch the show's premiere on May 30, which will be showcased on ESPN.

For those that are unaware, TUF 31 will have a unique premise that will run for the entirety of the show. The theme will be veterans vs. prospects which will feature former UFC and TUF contestants taking on young stars.

