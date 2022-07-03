Create
Notifications

"Hold that Budweiser high" - UFC fighters and fans pay heartfelt tribute to 'Cowboy' Donald Cerrone following retirement

Donald Cerrone announces his retirment at UFC 276
Donald Cerrone announces his retirment at UFC 276
Rafael Bandayrel
Rafael Bandayrel
FEATURED WRITER
Modified Jul 03, 2022 09:05 AM IST

Donald Cerrone has called it a career after his 49th professional MMA fight at UFC 276.

The legendary 'Cowboy' announced his retirement after tapping out to fellow veteran Jim Miller at the 1:32 mark of the second round. Cerrone laid his iconic hat and gloves in the octagon, signaling the end of his competitive career.

Watch the full clip below:

The last ride of an iconic career. Thank you @CowboyCerrone 👏🤠 https://t.co/LEF6Lnea6i

Noticing Cerrone's gesture, Miller generously decided to end his post-fight interview and turn the spotlight over to his opponent. Joe Rogan then moved over to interview the veteran, who said:

"Thank you, Las Vegas. I'm glad my boys got to be here. Here they come now. I don’t love it anymore, Joe. It’s hard for me to get up [for fights], and this is the longest camp I’ve had in a long time. I’m not complaining to anybody, but I don’t love it anymore."

However, it appears that Cerrone isn't planning on leaving the limelight just yet. The 39-year-old, who is apparently going to Hollywood, gave fans a hint about what's next for him:

"I’m going to be a movie star, baby! It’s time to bow out. I’ve got to know when. This was the perfect event, man – a sold-out crowd in Las Vegas, talking to you. I’ve got my boys. It was one hell of a career, man. Hopefully one day, I’m in the [UFC] Hall of Fame. Thank you so much, UFC."

Watch Donald Cerrone's announcement in the clip below:

youtube-cover

Rogan tried to hold back tears as he congratulated 'Cowboy' on his storied career. Cerrone's fans and fellow fighters promptly gave the UFC veteran a warm farewell on social media. Here's how the UFC community reacted to 'Cowboy's' retirement:

UFC fans and fighters react to Donald Cerrone's retirement

Belal Muhammad congratulated Donald Cerrone on his storied career. The middleweight contender indicated that he'll remember Cerrone as someone who will fight "anywhere, anyone, anytime."

Congrats legend mr anywhere anyone anytime 🙏🙏🙏

Fellow UFC icon B.J. Penn called 'Cowboy' an "absolute legend and great guy." Meanwhile, rising stars Jamahal Hill and Bryce Mitchell thanked Cerrone for his contributions to the sport.

Thank you @Cowboycerrone!!! An absolute legend and great guy 🤠
Thank you @Cowboycerrone for all u have done for the game!!!#UFC276 #Legend
Thank u Cowboy @Cowboycerrone

Michael Chiesa and Tanner Bosser pointed out that 'Cowboy's' retirement marked the end of an era. Billy Quarantillo and Dan Ige, meanwhile, agreed that they have nothing but respect for Cerrone.

The end of an era. The fighter I admired most when it came to living life to the fullest while being a competitor, @Cowboycerrone paved the way fighters like me. Thank you Donald. #UFC276
Thus concludes the Legend of Cowboy. Goddamn. #ufc276 #AnyoneAnywhereAnytime
Dang cowboy straight up legend of the sport #respect #ufc276
Congratulations @Cowboycerrone on an amazing career, thank you for all of the great fights. #Legend

Several fans also hopped on social media to congratulate Cerrone on his stellar UFC journey. Here are some of the best reactions to 'Cowboy's' announcement:

@ufc @Cowboycerrone One of the baddest men to ever step in the Octagon. Never said no to a fight and was willing to fight anyone, anywhere. An absolute living legend. Hold that Budweiser high and enjoy the next chapter brother.
Donald Cerrone always comes prepared... and a beer is never far #UFC203 https://t.co/Lmc87fs0Fx
@UFCEurope @Cowboycerrone #longlivecowboy Legend and future hall of famer!!! https://t.co/7RyS6QkWl6
@UFCEurope @Cowboycerrone "I don't love it anymore" my heart absolutely broke there
Also Read Article Continues below
@UFCEurope @Cowboycerrone Best Of Luck In Hollywood 🤠
@UFCEurope @Cowboycerrone One of the most likeable guy in the UFC

Edited by David Andrew

Comments

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...