"Hold that Budweiser high" - UFC fighters and fans pay heartfelt tribute to 'Cowboy' Donald Cerrone following retirement

Donald Cerrone has called it a career after his 49th professional MMA fight at UFC 276.

The legendary 'Cowboy' announced his retirement after tapping out to fellow veteran Jim Miller at the 1:32 mark of the second round. Cerrone laid his iconic hat and gloves in the octagon, signaling the end of his competitive career.

Watch the full clip below:

UFC @ufc 🤠 The last ride of an iconic career. Thank you @CowboyCerrone The last ride of an iconic career. Thank you @CowboyCerrone 👏🤠 https://t.co/LEF6Lnea6i

Noticing Cerrone's gesture, Miller generously decided to end his post-fight interview and turn the spotlight over to his opponent. Joe Rogan then moved over to interview the veteran, who said:

"Thank you, Las Vegas. I'm glad my boys got to be here. Here they come now. I don’t love it anymore, Joe. It’s hard for me to get up [for fights], and this is the longest camp I’ve had in a long time. I’m not complaining to anybody, but I don’t love it anymore."

However, it appears that Cerrone isn't planning on leaving the limelight just yet. The 39-year-old, who is apparently going to Hollywood, gave fans a hint about what's next for him:

"I’m going to be a movie star, baby! It’s time to bow out. I’ve got to know when. This was the perfect event, man – a sold-out crowd in Las Vegas, talking to you. I’ve got my boys. It was one hell of a career, man. Hopefully one day, I’m in the [UFC] Hall of Fame. Thank you so much, UFC."

Watch Donald Cerrone's announcement in the clip below:

Rogan tried to hold back tears as he congratulated 'Cowboy' on his storied career. Cerrone's fans and fellow fighters promptly gave the UFC veteran a warm farewell on social media. Here's how the UFC community reacted to 'Cowboy's' retirement:

UFC fans and fighters react to Donald Cerrone's retirement

Belal Muhammad congratulated Donald Cerrone on his storied career. The middleweight contender indicated that he'll remember Cerrone as someone who will fight "anywhere, anyone, anytime."

Belal Muhammad @bullyb170 Congrats legend mr anywhere anyone anytime Congrats legend mr anywhere anyone anytime 🙏🙏🙏

Fellow UFC icon B.J. Penn called 'Cowboy' an "absolute legend and great guy." Meanwhile, rising stars Jamahal Hill and Bryce Mitchell thanked Cerrone for his contributions to the sport.

bjpenndotcom @bjpenndotcom Thank you @Cowboycerrone !!! An absolute legend and great guy 🤠 Thank you @Cowboycerrone!!! An absolute legend and great guy 🤠

Michael Chiesa and Tanner Bosser pointed out that 'Cowboy's' retirement marked the end of an era. Billy Quarantillo and Dan Ige, meanwhile, agreed that they have nothing but respect for Cerrone.

Michael Chiesa @MikeMav22 The end of an era. The fighter I admired most when it came to living life to the fullest while being a competitor, @Cowboycerrone paved the way fighters like me. Thank you Donald. #UFC276 The end of an era. The fighter I admired most when it came to living life to the fullest while being a competitor, @Cowboycerrone paved the way fighters like me. Thank you Donald. #UFC276

Several fans also hopped on social media to congratulate Cerrone on his stellar UFC journey. Here are some of the best reactions to 'Cowboy's' announcement:

Jeff @Jeffdavis612 @ufc @Cowboycerrone One of the baddest men to ever step in the Octagon. Never said no to a fight and was willing to fight anyone, anywhere. An absolute living legend. Hold that Budweiser high and enjoy the next chapter brother. @ufc @Cowboycerrone One of the baddest men to ever step in the Octagon. Never said no to a fight and was willing to fight anyone, anywhere. An absolute living legend. Hold that Budweiser high and enjoy the next chapter brother.

Michael Allardyce @mikedyce Donald Cerrone always comes prepared... and a beer is never far #UFC203 Donald Cerrone always comes prepared... and a beer is never far #UFC203 https://t.co/Lmc87fs0Fx

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far