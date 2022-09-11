"Liver kick from bottom? Enjoy your 50k" - UFC fighters and fans react to Irene Aldana's never-seen-before liver kick to finish Macy Chiasson from the ground at UFC 279

UFC 279's main card bout between Irene Aldana and Macy Chiasson featured one of the most unconventional knockouts in the history of the promotion.

Both bantamweights agreed to contest at catchweight upon the request of Chiasson, who struggled to make weight. After a relatively even split in two rounds of fighting, the third round featured a flurry of missed strikes and takedown attempts.

A subsequent scramble saw Aldana grounded as she pushed her opponent off before throwing bicycle kicks. One such right heel upkick landed flush on Chiasson's liver, who immediately lay on the canvas in pain, unable to exert herself in the least.

Watch the incredible KO from Aldana:

The one-of-a-kind knockout shocked fans and fighters alike, who took to Twitter to react. UFC middleweight Chris Curtis tweeted:

"There is no way! Liver kick from bottom? Enjoy your 50k #UFC279"

Check out his tweet below:

Henry Cejudo and Ben Askren also reacted to the incredible knockout:

Many other fighters commented on the rarity of the manner of the knockout:

"I’ve never seen that in the history of the sport ! #ufc279"

"That’s gotta be the first heel body shot finish ever !!! #ufc279"

Belal Muhammad and Joe Giannetti speculated if there was further damage done to Chiasson beyond the liver:

"Wonder if that cracked a rib forget the liver! #ufc279"

"Oh wow broken rib?"

Fans took to memes to react to the knockout:

Watch the KO from Irene Aldana in slow motion below:

Irene Aldana credits her training for crazy knockout

Aldana cemented her place in UFC history with a once-in-a-lifetime knockout. While many may put the knockout down to chance, Aldana affirmed that it is certainly something she trained for.

In the post-fight octagon interview conducted by Joe Rogan, she said:

"Yeah of course, we train all kinds of techniques. Crazy, classical, every kind of technique. And I'm glad it came out tonight."

Having fought three of her last five fights at catchweight, Irene Aldana mentioned a struggle to make higher weight at the request of her opponent yet again.

"I wasn't hurt but I felt her very heavy. You know, because of the weights that we made at 140 catchweight. This was a little bit different, I was close to 136 and I needed to make my weight a little higher for this fight. But I'm glad we could get to work, we could get to fight."

With seven wins in her last ten fights, Aldana continues her quest for the women's bantamweight championship. The versatility to execute a knockout such as this should only amplify her chances.

Watch Irene Aldana's octagon interview with Joe Rogan below:

