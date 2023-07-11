UFC fighters Sean Strickland and Casey O'Neill have unintentionally ignited dating rumors within the MMA community after engaging in a Twitter feud.

The Australian women's flyweight star recently posted a video on Twitter from the Xtreme Couture training facility. In the video, O'Neill can be seen smirking while Strickland playfully video bombed from behind, cheekily flipping a bird to the camera. The light-hearted moment was captured with the caption:

"I hate it here. @SStricklandMMA"

Check out O'Neill's video below:

The video swiftly became a hot topic of conversation, setting ablaze a flurry of speculation and fueling fervent dating rumors surrounding the chemistry between the two UFC stars.

One fan wrote:

"You’re growing on her, Strickland."

Another said:

"Love is in the air."

A fan posted:

"This is what falling in love looks like."

While another fan designated Sean Strickland and Casey O'Neill as a potential UFC couple:

"Future UFC power couple."

Here are some reactions of other fans to the video:

"You can change him."

"If a gym is anything like a restaurant, folks...they fu*kin"

"Just ask him out already. Y'all will make a cute couple."

"You can tell he has a crush on you like a schoolboy. Don't be mean to him. Boys are dumb."

Khalil Rountree Jr. confronts Sean Strickland over an old statement

Sean Strickland, notorious for his unfiltered opinions on various subjects, recently found himself face-to-face with UFC light heavyweight veteran Khalil Rountree Jr., escalating a longstanding feud between the two fighters.

The confrontation arose from Strickland's past comments, labeling Rountree as a 'gay, PC beta male' back in March 2022. Rountree reportedly confronted Strickland at the Xtreme Couture gym, accusing him of talking too much trash.

'Tarzan' claimed that he stood his ground, cunningly shifting the blame onto Rountree for giving him the opportunity to unleash his fiery rhetoric:

"Soo awkward day.. Rountree came to the gym and confronted me lmao... He said 'You talk to much shit, stop' And I said 'no, everything I said is true' Moral of the story is I'm an a**hole and if you don't like what I say then don't give me good material. Be better..."

He added:

"I just kept thinking man I really hope I don't have to shoot Roundtree right now."

Check out Strickland's tweets below:

