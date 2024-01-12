UFC fights tonight: Is there a UFC card on Saturday, January 13, 2023?

The UFC is headed to the APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada on January 13, 2024 for UFC Fight Night: Ankalaev vs. Walker 2 (also known as UFC Vegas 84 and UFC Fight Night 234), marking the promotion's first card of the year.

In the main event of UFC Vegas 84, No.3-ranked light heavyweight contender Magomed Ankalaev will take on Johnny Walker, who is positioned four spots below the Dagestani at No.7.

The pair will collide in a rematch after their first battle at UFC 294 ended in a no-contest when Ankalaev landed an illegal knee to a downed Walker in the first round.

Watch Magomed Ankalaev vs Johnny Walker 1 here:

Prior to the duo's recent duel in Abu Dhabi, Magomed Ankalaev fought Jan Blachowicz to a controversial draw for the vacant 205-pound title. Unbeaten in his last 11 outings, the Dagestani will look to earn another crack at the title with a statement-making performance this Saturday.

Johnny Walker, on the other hand, racked up three consecutive wins, including two finishes, before his recent clash against Ankalaev. The Brazilian will look to continue his ascension up the light heavyweight ladder and potentially break into the top five of the division with a win over Ankalaev.

UFC Fight Tonight: Who else is fighting on the UFC Fight Night: Ankalaev vs. Walker 2 card?

The co-main event of UFC Vegas 84 will feature yet another rematch as the No.5-ranked flyweight contender Matheus Nicolau takes on No.6-seeded Manel Kape.

Kape will enter this bout hoping to avenge his split decision loss to Nicolau in 2021. 'Starboy' has racked up four consecutive wins since his loss to Nicolau and is fresh off a unanimous decision win over Felipe dos Santos in September.

Matheus Nicolau, meanwhile, had a six-fight win streak snapped in a knockout loss to Brandon Royval in April 2023 and looks to get back on track with another win over Kape this Saturday.

This is a pivotal match-up in the division as both fighters look to climb further up the 125-pound ladder.

Also on the UFC Vegas 84 card, Ricky Simon faces Mario Bautista in a bantamweight battle followed by a lightweight clash between UFC veterans Jim Miller and Gabriel Benitez.

Phil Hawes will go head-to-head with Brunno Ferreira in a middleweight contest to kick off the main card.