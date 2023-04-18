UFC Fights this Weekend: Here are the betting odds and favourites for the April 22 event 

This weekend sees the UFC return to Las Vegas’ APEX centre for a Fight Night event featuring a major heavyweight bout between Sergei Pavlovich and Curtis Blaydes in the headliner.

Both Pavlovich and Blaydes have been on a run in the UFC as of late. Pavlovich knocked out Derrick Lewis and Tai Tuivasa last year to climb into title contention, while Blaydes picked up big wins over Chris Daukaus and Tom Aspinall.

Despite Pavlovich’s heavy hands, based on the latest odds from DraftKings, Blaydes is the narrow favorite to win this bout. Blaydes is the -170 favorite to claim his 13th victory in the octagon, while his Russian foe comes in as a +145 underdog.

The co-main event this weekend has now changed thanks to the decision to move Song Yadong vs. Ricky Simon to a later date. The middleweight clash between Brad Tavares and Bruno Silva will now fill the spot.

Despite Tavares coming off a loss to Dricus du Plessis, the Hawaiian veteran is the favourite for this clash, according to DraftKings. He is currently -175, while Brazil’s Silva is a +150 underdog.

The biggest favourite on the card, meanwhile, is bantamweight Montel Jackson. DraftKings has him as a whopping -600 favourite to defeat Rani Yahya, despite the fact that Yahya’s last loss came back in 2019.

Check out a full list of the main card betting odds UFC Fight Night: Sergei Pavlovich vs. Curtis Blaydes here:

Draftking's oddds for this weekend's main card bouts

What did Curtis Blaydes say about the recent UFC heavyweight title bout between Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane?

The UFC has a new heavyweight champion in the form of Jon Jones, who defeated Ciryl Gane via submission for the vacant belt at UFC 285 last month.

The winner of this weekend’s bout between Curtis Blaydes and Sergei Pavlovich will be hoping to get the next crack at ‘Bones’. However, ‘Razor’ has already stated on Instagram that he didn’t feel like Jones’ fight with Gane was “based off meritocracy”.

The same post also saw Blaydes state that he was looking to fight anyone ranked higher than him – but seemed surprised that Pavlovich had somehow jumped him in the rankings.

“Long as my next opponent is ranked higher than me (which somehow Pavlovich is now) I’m down to fight.”

With Jones reportedly facing former champ Stipe Miocic next, Blaydes, even if he is able to secure a win, may have to wait a while for his title shot.

