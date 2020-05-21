In the legendary career of Jon Jones, very few fighters have actually managed to challenge him or push him to his limits. One and the most prominent amongst them was Alexander Gustafsson, whom Jones clashed for the first time in the main event of UFC 165.

The toughest test of Jon Jones' career

The fight today is one that defines the career of Jon Jones. It was for the first time did the MMA world see Jones being pushed and was the first time people weren't sure whether or not Jones had won the fight.

The closely contested fight meant that at some point the duo would meet again. At UFC 232 that came true and the two rivals clashed again. This time around the fight saw a very different result, with Jones dominating from the start and securing the win by stoppage in the third round itself.

The fight was inducted in the UFC Hall Of Fame in March of this year, with Dana White saying,

“Going into the first Jones vs. Gustafsson fight, fans and media didn’t care about the fight, because they didn’t believe Gustafsson deserved a title shot, and this thing ended up being the greatest light heavyweight title fight in UFC history."

Jon Jones even credited Alexander Gustafsson for making the division a better place when Gustafsson retired.

Honestly I don’t believe you but if you’re serious, thank you for everything. You held the division to a standard and made us better. Go kick ass with that Family. — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) June 1, 2019

