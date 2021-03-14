UFC gloves vs Bellator gloves vs Pride gloves: Which one is better?

Eye pokes have always been a lingering issue in UFC, and what most fans and experts attribute it to is the design of the gloves that UFC uses.

UFC has a history of terrifying eyepokes that have left the fighter at the receiving end of not only writhing in pain, but also a premature fight stoppage.

Most recently, it happened to Belal Muhammad at UFC Vegas 21, who was hoping to go all the way with No. 3 ranked Leon Edwards and earn a title shot in the end, if he managed to win. However, now we will never know if he could have accomplished the feat, as an accidental eye poke from Leon Edwards in the early seconds of the second round left Belal Muhammad's eye swollen and red, and eventually teary when he realized that the fight was going to get waived off and declared a 'No Contest'.

Got to feel for Belal Muhammad, who worked his way into his first UFC main event, only to have it ended by an accidental eye poke. pic.twitter.com/0jDWiVFbA1 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 14, 2021

Over the years, the UFC-style gloves have garnered quite a bit of criticism, mostly because of their open-fingered design that adds to the possibility of eyepokes inside the octagon.

Let's take a look at how UFC gloves fare against those used by other promotions such as Bellator and Pride FC.

UFC vs Bellator vs Pride FC gloves

On the surface, UFC gloves look like the most basic MMA gear. In 2017, UFC entered into a multi-year partnership with Dyaco International for manufacturing of UFC-branded fighting equipment, including gloves.

However, despite being of premium quality, they still have not resolved the issue of the eyepokes.

Advertisement

Moreover, the UFC gloves are comparatively flatter without any provisional curve, therefore making it more difficult for the fighters to clench their fingers into a fist. They would have to apply force to close their palms against the tenacity of the foam and the latex of the gloves.

Bellator gloves, which are made by the iconic brand 'Everlast', have allowance for the hand to fist comfortably along the curved arch of the gloves. Moreover, the shape of the gloves makes sure that the fingers of the fighters are pointed downwards and not straight ahead like in UFC gloves, therefore reducing the risk of eye pokes.

There is also additional padding to protect the maximum impact zone of the wearer.

A much more advanced version of the Bellator gloves were used by Pride FC, with a design that is still way ahead of its time. The PowerLock technology used by Bellator gloves was also introduced by Pride FC first.

Time 4 those Pride FC gloves. pic.twitter.com/KPMRJgCtXo — Armenian Jiu-Jitsu (@ArmenianJiuJits) March 14, 2021

Advertisement

Before getting defunct in 2007, Pride FC were partnered up with Winning Japan Boxing, whom YouTuber The Average Aussie compared to the 'Ferrari' of gloves-making in his 'PRIDE Vs UFC Gloves' comparison video.

Watch the comparison video below.