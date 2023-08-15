UFC "goddess" Brittney Palmer gets fans swooning with never-seen-before beach snaps in swimsuit - "Such a BaePalm" 

UFC ring girl Brittney Palmer recently set the internet on fire with her latest beach holiday post on social media. The veteran model and artist recently took to Instagram to post a video compilation of all her favorite memories from a recent vacation in Mexico.

The video showed Palmer living her best life in Mexico, seemingly spending considerable time enjoying the sand and the sun on the pristine beaches of Isla Mujeres. Donning stunning swimsuits in many of her pictures, Palmer sent fans into a frenzy with her post.

Many fans took to the post's comments section to praise Brittney Palmer and express themselves.

One fan swooned over Palmer and wittily joked:

"Such a BaePalm."

Another fan asked:

"Can I be your slave?"

One user proclaimed their love for the UFC ring girl and wrote:

"Brittney Palmer, love you. Marry me."

Another user wrote:

"What a woman!"

One fan opined:

"Most prettiest girl in the world."

Another fan showered praise on Brittney Palmer, stating:

"Morning gorgeous. Happy Monday! Looking HOT. Love You."

One user wrote:

"So beautiful sexy queen."

Another user proclaimed Brittney Palmer as a "queen" and wrote:

"Living queenie!"

Check out some more reactions below:

Screenshots from @brittneypalmer on Instagram

Is Brittney Palmer an artist? Looking into the UFC ring girl's career as an artist

UFC ring girl Brittney Palmer is undeniably one of the most famous octagon girls in the world and is often seen doing her job at major pay-per-view events alongside fellow ring girls Arianny Celeste, Camila Oliveira, Chrissy Blair, and Carly Baker, among others. She won the Ringcard 'Girl of the Year' at the World MMA Awards four times (2012, 2013, 2019, and 2022).

While she's predominantly known for her work in the UFC, Palmer is also a highly accomplished model and artist. As a model, she has been featured in some of the world's most famous fashion magazines and graced the cover of Playboy magazine in 2012.

Interestingly, Palmer's journey as an artist began with a tragic accident. After her performing arts career kicked off in Vegas, she was in a car crash that caused her to be bedridden for a long time.

During this period, she began working on paintings and visual art. She soon moved to Los Angeles to study art history and classic portraiture at the University of California, Los Angeles.

Today, Brittney Palmer is not only a recognized artist but also a successful one. Her artwork has graced highly acclaimed exhibitions in Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Hong Kong, and Milan. Beyond artistic acclaim, she has harnessed her creative pursuits to raise over $100,000 in charitable donations.