UFC Hall of Famer discloses when he realized severity of deceased fighter's alcohol issues [VIDEO]

A UFC Hall of Famer recently opened up about the life and career of a deceased fighter and disclosed when he realized he had a problem with alcohol. He noted that his friend and teammate was a talented fighter and athlete, but began to be noticeably affected by his severe problem.

MMA legend Evan Tanner was the latest to be documented on the latest episode of VICE TV's 'Dark Side of the Cage', which provided fans a glimpse into his personal life and career. One of the biggest revelations made was how severe the former UFC middleweight champion's drinking problem was and how negative the impact it had on his performances inside the octagon.

During the episode, UFC Hall of Famer Randy Couture reflected on his former teammate's struggle with alcohol and how it resulted in him parting ways with their gym.

Trending

In a clip posted to VICE TV's Instagram account, Couture mentioned that he had once visited Tanner at his home, only to find empty cans of beer littered, which highlighted the severity of his issues at the time:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"One morning, I remember coming into the house, and you know, there were stacks and stacks and stacks of beer cans. Like, there was a whole wall that he had taken the time to stack all those cans. Literally covered the entire wall."

Check out Randy Couture's comments below:

Former UFC middleweight Matt Lindland opens up about Evan Tanner's drinking problem

In addition to Randy Couture's revelation, former UFC middleweight Matt Lindland also opened up about Evan Tanner's drinking problem.

During the aforementioned clip, Lindland reaffirmed Couture's story and noted that it was difficult to move around Tanner's home due to the amount of empty beer cans littered around. He mentioned that it was clear his former teammate wasn't only an occasional drinker but appeared to clearly have addictive tendencies toward alcohol:

"There wasn't a place on the counter where you could set an empty beer can without four or five more falling off the counter. That was the first time I was like, 'Wow, okay, this guy drinks a lot. I mean, this is real'. There's a problem here."

Check out the trailer for Evan Tanner's 'Dark Side of the Cage' episode below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.