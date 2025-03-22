  • home icon
  UFC Hall of Famer discusses Dagestani style of fighting, most associated with Team Khabib Nurmagomedov, highlights path to victory

By Giancarlo Aulino
Modified Mar 22, 2025 15:39 GMT
A UFC Hall of Famer recently discussed how Dagestani fighters, most of whom are associated with Khabib Nurmagomedov, approach their fights and what is required in order to defeat them. He noted that they are dangerous once they secure certain positions on the ground and technique is crucial to have success.

Since Nurmagomedov retired with an unbeaten 29-0 record, many of his top pupils have burst on the scene and achieved success in the sport. His cousin, Umar is a top-ranked bantamweight in the UFC, while his other cousin, Usman and longtime friend, Islam Makhachev are reigning lightweight champions in their respective promotions.

During his latest appearance on JAXXON PODCAST, Robbie Lawler shed light on the fighting style that has been adopted by many Dagestani fighters and his experience training with them. Lawler mentioned that one must be a very technical fighter if they want to have success and counter their biggest area of strength:

also-read-trending Trending
"I have trained with a few [Dagestani fighters], but I've trained with guys similar to them where basically, what they do is they fight for that inch. So the next thing you know, I'm freakin crucifixed on the ground... but not getting elbowed but that's what could've happened. So then I realized, 'Oh, sh*t, you have to frickin stop them here. And once you stop them there, then you take that little inch'. You have to be willing to be very technical and stop everything."
Check out Robbie Lawler's comments below:

youtube-cover
Former UFC heavyweight champion lavished praise on Khabib Nurmagomedov

A former UFC heavyweight champion and one of Khabib Nurmagomedov's former teammates at AKA once lavished praise on the Dagestani by putting him in the GOAT conversation.

During his appearance on JAXXON PODCAST last year, Cain Velasquez praised Nurmagomedov for his mentality in training and what he was like as a teammate:

"Just how dominant [Nurmagomedov] is in certain areas in fighting. I think a lot of that has go with just... the mentality. A lot of it is like, 'Hey, man, it's out of my hands... Whatever you want me to do, I'm going to do but I'm gonna do this a hundred percent and if you think I should do this, then hey, all good'... So it's almost like, it's not a lot of pressure like, 'I gotta do this.'"
Check out Cain Velasquez's comments regarding former teammate Khabib Nurmagomedov below:

youtube-cover

Edited by Tejas Rathi
हिन्दी