UFC Hall of Famer discusses Sean Strickland changing his attitude to became "nth version" of himself: "He's always been a little nuts"

A UFC Hall of Famer recently discussed how Sean Strickland changed his attitude from when he first began competing for the MMA leader. He noted that the former middleweight champion behaved differently early on and basically flipped a switch and heightened his personality.

Strickland has been known for his unfiltered opinions on a variety of issues including fighting, politics and world issues and has shared them publicly both on social media and during interviews. As a result, he has received plenty of backlash, most recently with an Australian newspaper putting his picture on the front page ahead of UFC 312 and saying that he needed to be knocked out.

During his latest appearance on Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson's JAXXON PODCAST, UFC Hall of Famer Forrest Griffin recalled 'Tarzan's behavior prior to his popularity skyrocketing. Griffin mentioned that Strickland eventually shared his true feelings and ramped it up because of the response and attention he would receive:

"I think what happened is he's always been a little nuts and then he started letting it slip out. And then what happened? People liked it. He got a positive reaction and he said, 'Oh, sh*t, people like it when I'm really me'...He quit trying to be whatever and he started being himself. And then he was like, 'You know what?...Now I gotta be the nth version of myself...I gotta max it'. So now he just does crazier sh*t because he gets a great response for doing crazy sh*t."

Check out Forrest Griffin's comments regarding Sean Strickland below:

Sean Strickland speaks candidly on his latest loss to Dricus du Plessis

Sean Strickland recently spoke candidly on his latest loss to Dricus du Plessis at UFC 312 after being criticized for not fighting the way he said he would in the lead-up.

Strickland posted a video to his X account discussing his loss and mentioned that he did the best he could, especially considering he broke his nose and kept competing:

"I broke my nose like fu**ing three times in that round and every single time, I didn't quit, I didn't sit on the stool and say, 'Hey, my nose is broken. I can't fight'. I adjusted every fu**ing time...At the end of the day, dude, we all have a fu**ing story...I'm grateful for my life. I love my job...my fans...Back in the gym, sack up and on to the next."

Check out Sean Strickland's comments below:

