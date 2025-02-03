UFC Hall of Famer expresses interest in working with former heated rival Nick Diaz: "Everybody would be a winner"

A UFC Hall of Famer recently expressed interest in working with former rival Nick Diaz and possibly collaborating on something that would be enjoyable for fans. He noted that their rivalry is in the past and offered to assist him in creating opportunities outside of fighting.

Georges St-Pierre was involved in a memorable rivalry with the Stockton native that saw heated exchanges ahead of their eventual welterweight title fight. It appears as though there is no longer animosity as they were seen shaking hands in the locker room prior to Diaz's most recent bout against Robbie Lawler at UFC 266.

The former UFC welterweight champion is among the contributors that will be appearing in Diaz's upcoming 'Dark Side of the Cage' episode, which airs on VICE TV this Wednesday.

During his appearance on 'Deeper Into the Cage', St-Pierre expressed his interest in helping Diaz by putting something together for their fans:

"If I can somehow help him to make money in a way that we could do something together to promote something for the fans and then everybody would be a winner. You know, like, him, me, the fans I'm sure would love to see us do something together. I would be thrilled."

Check out Georges St-Pierre's comments regarding Nick Diaz below:

UFC Hall of Famer Georges St-Pierre expresses desire in speaking in depth with Nick Diaz

In addition to expressing interest in collaborating on something for fans to enjoy, UFC Hall of Famer Georges St-Pierre also expressed a desire to speak in depth with Nick Diaz.

Their rivalry resulted in their welterweight championship bout at UFC 158, which saw the Canadian earn a unanimous decision win to retain his title.

During the aforementioned appearance, St-Pierre mentioned that he would be interested in having a conversation with Diaz and learning more about him:

"I would like to pick [Diaz's] brain and talk to him. If one day I have a chance. You know, we share a moment in our life together that it creates a bond. And from what I've heard, because we have a lot of friends in common, he's a very good guy. And it's just the nature of our sport made it in a way that we were adversary, but now that it's done...we can talk as human being and I would be interested to do so."

Check out the promo for Nick Diaz's 'Dark Side of the Cage' episode below:

