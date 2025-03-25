UFC Hall of Famer heaps praise on "softy" Dana White, says he has "helped out fighters" when they were struggling

A UFC Hall of Famer recently lavished praise on Dana White for the work he has done in making the UFC the MMA leader and disclosed ways in which he has helped others behind-the-scenes. He noted that White is a compassionate person and has lent a helping hand without publicizing it.

Ad

During his latest appearance on MMA pioneer Gary Goodridge's YouTube channel, UFC Hall of Famer Don Frye opened up about what White is like when he's not in the public eye or negotiating a deal. Fryre praised the UFC CEO for his impact on the promotion and sport, mentioning that he does have a soft spot for others:

"Dana has done a fantastic job. I don't think anybody else could have... And he's stiff on the negotiations and stuff, but he's helped out fighters when they need money. He's helped them out, nobody knows about. Dana's a softy behind-the-scenes."

Ad

Trending

Check out Don Frye's comments regarding Dana White below:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

White has earned a reputation for his no-nonsense personality, but he has also proven to be loyal to his friends and many fighters in the past. He has even publicly suggested that some fighters retire, most notably Chuck Liddell, to ensure they don't absorb any more damage and jeopardize their health.

Don Frye recalls pitching matchmaking role with Dana White and UFC brass

Don Frye also recalled a past meeting he had with Dana White and the UFC brass, where he pitched the idea of becoming their matchmaker.

Ad

During the aforementioned conversation, Frye disclosed what he pitched to White and his hilarious reaction after finding out then-UFC matchmaker Joe Silva was present at the meeting:

"They invited me up there for an interview. The Fertitta brothers and Dana [White] and Joe Silva. [I said] 'I'll be the matchmaker... Nobody knows more about fighting than I do, make better fights than I can'. And Joe Silva's sitting there. I didn't know he was the matchmaker. I had no idea. I wasn't trying to undercut Joe Silva. [Silva] did a great job."

Ad

Check out Don Frye's comments regarding his meeting with Dana White and the UFC brass below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.