UFC Hall of Famer opens up about convincing promotion against booking rematch with MMA pioneer when Dana White was not around

UFC Hall of Famer Dan Frye recently detailed how he was instrumental in having the tournament bracket for UFC 10 changed after critiquing the matchmaking. He noted that the original lineup wasn't logical as it would have set the stage for a rematch in the opening bout.

Frye achieved a great deal of success during his legendary MMA career and competed for the MMA leader's original ownership group before they were sold to Zuffa, with Dana White at the helm. His first tournament win came at his debut event, where he submitted Gary Goodridge to win the UFC 8 tournament.

Frye and Goodridge fought each other in the opening round of the Ultimate Ultimate 96 tournament, however, their rematch was initially scheduled much sooner.

During their latest conversation for Goodridge's YouTube channel, Frye revealed that they were scheduled to compete in the opening round of the UFC 10 tournament. 'The Predator' mentioned that he criticized the matchmaking and convinced the promotion's top brass to change their brackets:

"[Goodridge] and I matched up in the first round, I said, 'This is bullsh*t'. We fought in the finals [of the previous tournament], why the hell are we fighting first round? I told Art Davie, 'I'm not feeling good. I might pull out'. Then Bob Meyrowitz... called me up and says, 'I'm not having a goddamn athlete tell me how to run my show... I'm gonna change it this one time, but don't ever do it again'. So, they swapped it up."

Check out Don Frye's comments below:

How many times did Gary Goodridge and UFC Hall of Famer Don Frye fight each other?

Gary Goodridge and Don Frye fought each other on three occasions throughout their careers.

Frye earned a submission over Goodridge in their first encounter at UFC 8 in February 1996 to win his first tournament. Later that same year, 'The Predator' earned a submission win via fatigue when they fought again in the opening round of the Ultimate Ultimate 96 tournament, which the Hall of Famer went on to win.

Goodridge would eventually avenge his losses to Frye years later at Pride Shockwave 2003, where he earned an impressive first-round knockout via head kick.

Check out Gary Goodridge's knockout win over Don Frye below:

